Lon Helton, Cody Alan & More Receive 2022 ACM Radio Awards Nominations

Lon Helton and Cody Alan, who are each repeat winners at at the Academy of Country Music Radio Awards, are nominated again this year. Helton is nominated for national weekly on-air personality of the year for Country Countdown USA. Alan is up for national daily on-air personality of the year for CMT After MidNite.

The ACM announced Radio Awards nominees in 10 categories on Monday (Jan. 24). Winners will be announced ahead of the 57th ACM Awards, which are set to take place on March 7 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The ACM is promoting the show with the catchphrase “a show so big, only a stadium can hold it.”

The show will stream live on Prime Video in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the U.K. This marks the first time a major awards show has livestreamed exclusively.

The show is produced by MRC Live & Alternative. R.A. Clark is executive producer. Damon Whiteside is executive producer for the Academy of Country Music. Tickets are available now at Ticketmaster.

Here’s a complete list of 57th ACM Radio Awards nominees:

National daily on-air personality of the year:

Buzz Brainard and Ania Hammar, The Music Row Happy Hour With Buzz Brainard

Cody Alan, CMT After MidNite

Derek Haskins, Sean Powell, Patrick Thomas, Carsen Humphreville, The Big D & Bubba Show

Jerry Broadway, Tim Wall, Mitch English, Becca Walls, The Bud and Broadway Show

Katie Neal, Katie & Company

National weekly on-air personality of the year:

Bryan “B-Dub” Washington, B-Dub Radio

Lon Helton, Country Countdown USA

Michael Knox, Shalacy Griffin, Knox Country 360

Terri Clark, Country Gold

Tracy Lawrence, Patrick Thomas, Honky Tonkin’ With Tracy Lawrence

On-air personality of the year – major market:

Danny Dwyer, KUPL-FM, Portland, Ore.

Josh, Rachael & Grunwald in the Morning, Josh Holleman, Rachael Hunter, Steve Grunwald, WYCD-FM, Detroit, Mich.

Paul Schadt, Sarah Lee & Geof Knight, WKKT-FM, Charlotte, N.C.

Scotty Kay, WUSN-FM, Chicago, Ill.

Tracy Dixon, KYGO-FM, Denver, Colo.

On-air personality of the year – large market:

The Big Dave Show, ‘Big Dave’ Chandler, Chelsie Shinkle, Jason Statt and Ashley Dawn, WUBE-FM, Cincinnati, Ohio

Jim, Deb, and Kevin in the Morning, Jim Denny, Deborah Honeycutt, Kevin Freeman , WFMS-FM, Indianapolis, Ind.

The Wake Up Call, Kelli Green, David Bugenske, KFRG-FM, Riverside/San Bernardino, Calif.

Wake Up With The Wolf Show, Dale O’Brian, Annie Camp, Chase Matthews, WPAW-FM, Greensboro, N.C.

Wayne D Show, Wayne Danielson, Tay Hamilton, WSIX-FM, Nashville, Tenn.

On-air personality of the year – medium market:

Julie and DJ in the Morning, Julie Kansy, Dale Sellers, WPCV-FM, Lakeland, Fla.

Kenn McCloud, KUZZ AM/FM, Bakersfield, Calif.

Mo & StyckMan, Melissa “Mo” Wagner, Greg “StyckMan” Owens, WUSY-FM, Chattanooga, Tenn.

New Country Mornings with Nancy and Woody, Nancy Wilson, Aaron Woods, WHKO-FM, Dayton, Ohio

Scott & Sarah in the Morning, Scott Wynn, Sarah Kay, WQMX-FM, Akron, Ohio

Steve Lundy & Gina Melton, KXKT-FM, Omaha, Neb.

On-air personality of the year – small market:

Adam & Jen in the Morning – Adam Lamberd, Jen Little, KIOK-FM, Kennewick, Wash.

Liz and Scotty in the Morning – Liz DelGrosso and Scotty Cox, KCLR-FM, Columbia, Mo.

Morning Wake-Up Call With Dave Daniels – Dave Daniels, KHAY-FM, Ventura, Calif.

The Cat Pak Morning Show – Brent Lane, WYCT-FM, Pensacola, Fla.

The Philip Gibbons Show – Philip Gibbons, WGSQ-FM, Cookeville, Tenn.

Radio station of the year – major market:

KSCS-FM, Dallas-Fort Worth, Tex.

KSON-FM, San Diego, Ca.

KYGO-FM, Denver, Colo.

WXTU-FM, Philadelphia, Pa.

WYCD-FM, Detroit, Mich.

Radio station of the year – large market:

KNCI-FM, Sacramento, Calif.

KSOP-FM, Salt Lake City, Utah

KUBL-FM, Salt Lake City, Utah

WFMS-FM, Indianapolis, Ind.

WUBE-FM, Cincinnati, Ohio

Radio station of the year – medium market:

KIZN-FM, Boise City-Nampa, Ida.

KXKT-FM, Omaha, Neb.

WGKX -FM, Memphis, Tenn.

WHKO-FM, Dayton, Ohio

WUSY-FM, Chattanooga, Tenn.

Radio station of the year – small market:

KCLR-FM, Columbia, Mo.

KHAY-FM, Ventura, Calif.

WXBQ-FM, Bristol, Va.

WXFL-FM, Florence, Ala.

WYCT-FM, Pensacola, Fla.