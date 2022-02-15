Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris & More to Perform on 2022 ACM Awards

Thomas Rhett attends the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards at the Grand Ole Opry on April 18, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Thomas Rhett, Kelsea Ballerini, Walker Hayes, Maren Morris and Chris Stapleton are among the first group of country music stars set to perform live at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on March 7 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

In addition, Parmalee and Blanco Brown will be joined by Brooke Eden for their hit “Just the Way.” Ashley McBryde and Carly Pearce will take the stage for a performance of their hit “Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” which is nominated for both music event and video of the year. Breland, who earlier this week was named breakthrough artist for Amazon Music, will perform his new song “Praise the Lord.”

The two-hour show is set to feature more than 20 performances. It will stream live without commercial interruption on Prime Video on March 7 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT/5 p.m. PST. Dolly Parton is set to host, with reigning ACM new male and female artist of the year winners Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett on board as co-hosts.

Tickets for the show, with a tagline “a show so big, only a stadium can hold it,” are currently on-sale at Ticketmaster.

The show will make history as the first major awards show to livestream exclusively, streaming live on Prime Video in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the U.K.

First held in 1966, the Academy of Country Music Awards is the longest running country music awards show in history. The rival Country Music Association Awards were first presented in 1967.

R.A. Clark is executive producer of the 2022 ACM Awards. Damon Whiteside is executive producer for the Academy of Country Music.

The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards is produced by MRC Live & Alternative, which is owned by MRC. MRC is a co-owner of Billboard through a joint venture with Penske Media titled P-MRC.