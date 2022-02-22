Carrie Underwood, Eric Church & More Added to 2022 ACM Awards’ Performance Roster

Carrie Underwood accepts the Entertainer of the Year award onstage during the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards at the Grand Ole Opry on Sept. 16, 2020 in Nashville.

The Academy of Country Music has announced the second group of country music stars set to perform at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on March 7.

The roster of performers includes five past ACM entertainer of the year winners – host Dolly Parton, Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan and Thomas Rhett (who was in the first batch of performers announced last week).

Parton, Underwood, Aldean, Brittney Spencer, Brothers Osborne, Chris Young, Eric Church, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Jimmie Allen, Kane Brown, and Mitchell Tenpenny will all hit the stage at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Bryan, whose American Idol responsibilities won’t allow him to appear in person, will pre-tape two performances, one a collab with Jordan Davis.

The two-hour show, featuring more than 20 performances, will stream live without commercial interruption. The show will be hosted by Parton and co-hosted by Barrett and Allen, the ACM’s reigning new female and male artist of the year, respectively.

Parton will be joined by Ballerini for a performance of “Big Dreams and Faded Jeans,” from Parton’s album Run, Rose, Run, which is set for release on March 4. The album is timed to accompany her original novel Run, Rose, Run, written with James Patterson and releasing March 7.

Barrett and Allen will team for a two-song performance at the top of the show.

Rising star Spencer will make her ACM Awards performance debut, joining Brothers Osborne for a special performance.

Brothers Osborne will take the stage for a performance of a song from their album Skeletons.

Young, who leads this year’s field with seven nominations, will perform his country-lover’s anthem “Raised on Country.” Mitchell Tenpenny will join Young for a performance of their upbeat “At the End of a Bar.”

Brown, nominated for three awards, will make the performance debut of his new release “Leave You Alone.”

Bryan, the ACM’s reigning entertainer of the year, will pre-tape a performance of his sentimental ballad “Up.” He will also pre-tape a performance with Davis of their hit “Buy Dirt,” which is nominated for song of the year and music event of the year.

Previously announced performers include Rhett, Walker Hayes, Maren Morris, Chris Stapleton, Parmalee and Blanco Brown featuring Brooke Eden (“Just the Way”), Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde (“Never Wanted to Be That Girl”), and Breakthrough Artist for Amazon Music, BRELAND (“Praise the Lord”).

The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards will make history as the first major awards show to livestream exclusively. It will stream live on Prime Video in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK on Monday, March 7 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT/5 p.m. PT.

R.A. Clark is executive producer. Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music, is executive producer for the Academy. Tickets are currently on sale at Ticketmaster. The show has a clever tag line, “a show so big, only a stadium can hold it.”

First held in 1966, the Academy of Country Music Awards is the longest-running country music awards show in history.

For more information, log onto www.ACMcountry.com or www.ACMLiftingLives.org. Sign up for the free ACM A-List for ticket information and the latest news and updates in your email inbox.

The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards is produced by MRC Live & Alternative, which is owned by MRC. MRC is a co-owner of Billboard through a joint venture with Penske Media titled P-MRC.