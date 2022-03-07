Here Are All the Performers & Presenters for the 2022 ACM Awards

Country music is ready to party in Vegas! The performers and presenters have been announced for the upcoming Academy of Country Music Awards, which will be held Monday, March 7, at Las Vegas’s Allegiant Stadium. The show will make history as the first major awards show to livestream exclusively, without commercial interruption, on Amazon’s Prime Video in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom, beginning at 8 p.m. E.T.

Dolly Parton, 76, will host this year’s event, alongside co-hosts Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett. Parton makes history at this year’s show as the oldest host in the history of the ACM Awards, since the awards were first held in 1966. Parton previously hosted the ACM Awards in 2000.

In addition to hosting, Parton is set to perform, including a collaboration with Kelsea Ballerini on “Big Dreams and Faded Jeans,” a song from the companion album to Parton’s novel Run, Rose, Run, which she co-authored with James Patterson. The album was released March 4, while the novel is out today, coinciding with the ACM Awards. Kelly Clarkson will also perform in tribute to Parton, offering a rendition of the country icon’s “I Will Always Love You.”

This year’s ACM Awards will include a host of collaborations. In addition to the Parton/Ballerini collab, Carly Pearce will team with Ashley McBryde for a performance of their duet “Never Wanted to Be That Girl.” Luke Bryan will join Jordan Davis for “Buy Dirt,” while Brittney Spencer will join Brothers Osborne for “These Boots Were Made for Walkin.'” Chris Young, who leads this year’s nominees with seven nods, will perform “At the End of a Bar” with Mitchell Tenpenny. Blanco Brown and Brooke Eden will perform “Just the Way,” while Thomas Rhett and Breland will team up for “Praise the Lord.”

See below for a full list of performers and presenters at this year’s ACM Awards:

2022 Academy of Country Music Awards performers:

Jason Aldean

Jimmie Allen

Kelsea Ballerini

Gabby Barrett

Breland

Brothers Osborne

Blanco Brown

Kane Brown

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Kelly Clarkson

Brooke Eden

Jordan Davis

Walker Hayes

Ashley McBryde

Parker McCollum

Maren Morris

Parmalee

Dolly Parton

Carly Pearce

Thomas Rhett

Brittney Spencer

Chris Stapleton

Mitchell Tenpenny

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

Chris Young

2022 Academy of Country Music Awards presenters:

Alan Ritchson

Derek Carr

Guy Torry

James Patterson

Jason Aldean

Kelsey Asbille

Luke Grimes

Mickey Guyton

Tom Pelphrey

The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards is produced by MRC Live & Alternative, which is owned by MRC. MRC is a co-owner of Billboard through a joint venture with Penske Media titled P-MRC.