Which 2022 ACM Awards Performance Are You Most Excited to See? Vote!

Country music’s biggest stars will descend on Las Vegas Monday night (March 7) for the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards.

The night promises a plethora of acceptance speeches, stunning red carpet looks and other surprises, but before the awards show starts, Billboard wants to know which pending performance you’re most looking forward to!

Some of the stars taking the stage at Allegiant Stadium have yet to reveal their plans for the show, but have confirmed which song they’ll be performing. Are you excited to see host Dolly Parton and Kelsea Ballerini team up for “Big Dreams and Faded Jeans,” or Thomas Rhett run through his 2021 single “Slow Down Summer”?

Maybe you can’t wait to watch Kelly Clarkson honor Parton with a sure-to-be pitch perfect take on “I Will Always Love You,” or Brothers Osborne join forces with Brittney Spencer for a cover of Nancy Sinatra‘s classic “These Boots Are Made For Walkin’.”

Will your favorite performance be a solo number like Maren Morris‘ “Circles Around This Town,” Lady A‘s “What a Song Can Do” or Chris Young‘s “Raised on Country”? Or are you looking forward to whatever nominees like Chris Stapleton, Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood have in store for the show?

Vote in Billboard‘s poll below, and don’t miss the 2022 ACM Awards streaming exclusively on Amazon’s Prime Video beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards is produced by MRC Live & Alternative, which is owned by MRC. MRC is a co-owner of Billboard through a joint venture with Penske Media titled P-MRC