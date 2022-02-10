2022 ACM Awards Nominees: Industry and Studio Recording Awards (Full List)

Dann Huff accepts the Producer of the Year Award at the 8th Annual ACM Honors at the Ryman Auditorium on Sept. 9, 2014 in Nashville.

In addition to announcing nominations in its main categories on Thursday (Feb. 10), the Academy of Country Music announced nominees for its industry and studio recording awards.

Buddy Cannon, Dave Cobb, Ian Fitchuk, Dann Huff and Joey Moi are vying for producer of the year. Huff and Moi are both also nominated for album of the year, for their work on Thomas Rhett’s Country Again: Side A and Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album, respectively. Cobb is also nominated for single of the year for co-producing Chris Stapleton’s “You Should Probably Leave.”

Gena Johnson, who last year became the first female to be nominated for audio engineer of the year, is nominated again in that category this year. She’s competing with Brandon Bell, Jim Cooley, Jason Hall and Vance Powell.

In a dramatic development, The Basement East receives its first nomination for club of the year less than two years after being leveled by the tornado that tore through Nashville in March 2020. The club has since rebuilt and reopened.

The industry and studio recording awards will be presented at Academy of Country Music Honors, a special event held each August at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. More details will be announced in coming months.

STUDIO RECORDING AWARDS

Producer of the year

Buddy Cannon

Dave Cobb

Ian Fitchuk

Dann Huff

Joey Moi

Audio engineer of the year

Brandon Bell

Jim Cooley

Gena Johnson

Jason Hall

Vance Powell

Bass player of the year

J.T. Cure

Mark Hill

Viktor Krauss

Jimmie Lee Sloas

Glenn Worf

Drummer of the year

Chad Cromwell

Fred Eltringham

Evan Hutchings

Derek Mixon

Jerry Roe

Nir Z

Acoustic guitar player of the year

Dave Cobb

Todd Lombardo

Bryan Sutton

Ilya Toshinskiy

Charlie Worsham

Piano/keyboards player of the year

David Dorn

Charlie Judge

Billy Justineau

Gordon Mote

Benmont Tench

Specialty instrument player of the year

Stuart Duncan

Paul Franklin

Josh Matheny

Mickey Raphael

Kristin Wilkinson

Electric guitar player of the year

Tom Bukovac

Dan Dugmore

Jedd Hughes

Rob McNelley

Derek Wells

INDUSTRY AWARDS

Promoter of the year

Aaron Spalding

Adam Weiser

Bradley Jordan

Brian O’Connell

Ed Warm

Don Romeo talent buyer of the year

Brent Fedrizzi

Michelle Romeo

RJ Romeo

Shawn Radley

Todd Boltin

Casino of the year – theater

Agua Caliente – Rancho Mirage, Calif.

Choctaw Casino – Durant, Okla.

Deadwood Mountain Grand – Deadwood, S.D.

Resorts World – Las Vegas, Nev.

Soaring Eagle Casino – Mt. Pleasant, Mich.

Casino of the year – arena

Hard Rock (Live at Etess Arena) – Atlantic City, N.J.

Laughlin Event Center – Laughlin, Nev.

Mohegan Sun Arena – Uncasville, Conn.

Mystic Lake Casino – Prior Lake, Minn.

Festival of the year

Carolina Country Music Fest – Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Country Thunder – Florence, Ariz.

Faster Horses Festival – Brooklyn, Mich.

Tortuga Music Festival – Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

Windy City Smokeout Festival – Chicago, Ill.

Fair/rodeo of the year

Auburn Rodeo – Auburn, Ala.

California Mid-State Fair – Paso Robles, Calif.

Cheyenne Frontier Days – Cheyenne, Wyoming

Minnesota State Fair – St. Paul, Minn.

San Antonio Rodeo – San Antonio, Tex.

Club of the year

Basement East – Nashville, Tenn.

Billy Bob’s – Ft. Worth, Tex.

Cain’s Ballroom – Tulsa, Okla.

Coca-Cola Roxy – Atlanta, Ga.

Georgia Theatre – Athens, Ga.

Theater of the year

American Music Theatre – Lancaster, Penn.

Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center – Cincinnati, Ohio

Blue Gate Performing Arts Center – Shipshewana, Ind.

Ruth Eckerd Hall – Clearwater, Fla.

Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, Tenn.

Outdoor venue of the year

Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion – Gilford, New Hampshire

Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, Colo.

Saint Augustine Amphitheatre – St. Augustine, Fla.

The Wharf Amphitheater – Orange Beach, Ala.

Whitewater Amphitheater – New Braunfels, Tex.

Arena of the year

BOK Center – Tulsa, Okla.

Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, Tenn.

Dickies Arena – Ft. Worth, Tex.

Ford Center – Evansville, Ind.

Rupp Arena – Lexington, Ky.

The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards is produced by MRC Live & Alternative, which is owned by MRC. MRC is a co-owner of Billboard through a joint venture with Penske Media titled P-MRC.