2022 ACM Awards Nominees: Industry and Studio Recording Awards (Full List)

In addition to announcing nominations in its main categories on Thursday (Feb. 10), the Academy of Country Music announced nominees for its industry and studio recording awards.
Buddy Cannon, Dave Cobb, Ian Fitchuk, Dann Huff and Joey Moi are vying for producer of the year. Huff and Moi are both also nominated for album of the year, for their work on Thomas Rhett’s Country Again: Side A and Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album, respectively. Cobb is also nominated for single of the year for co-producing Chris Stapleton’s “You Should Probably Leave.”
Gena Johnson, who last year became the first female to be nominated for audio engineer of the year, is nominated again in that category this year. She’s competing with Brandon Bell, Jim Cooley, Jason Hall and Vance Powell.
In a dramatic development, The Basement East receives its first nomination for club of the year less than two years after being leveled by the tornado that tore through Nashville in March 2020. The club has since rebuilt and reopened.
The industry and studio recording awards will be presented at Academy of Country Music Honors, a special event held each August at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. More details will be announced in coming months.
STUDIO RECORDING AWARDS
Producer of the year
Buddy Cannon
Dave Cobb
Ian Fitchuk
Dann Huff
Joey Moi
Audio engineer of the year
Brandon Bell
Jim Cooley
Gena Johnson
Jason Hall
Vance Powell
Bass player of the year
J.T. Cure
Mark Hill
Viktor Krauss
Jimmie Lee Sloas
Glenn Worf
Drummer of the year
Chad Cromwell
Fred Eltringham
Evan Hutchings
Derek Mixon
Jerry Roe
Nir Z
Acoustic guitar player of the year
Dave Cobb
Todd Lombardo
Bryan Sutton
Ilya Toshinskiy
Charlie Worsham
Piano/keyboards player of the year
David Dorn
Charlie Judge
Billy Justineau
Gordon Mote
Benmont Tench
Specialty instrument player of the year
Stuart Duncan
Paul Franklin
Josh Matheny
Mickey Raphael
Kristin Wilkinson
Electric guitar player of the year
Tom Bukovac
Dan Dugmore
Jedd Hughes
Rob McNelley
Derek Wells
INDUSTRY AWARDS
Promoter of the year
Aaron Spalding
Adam Weiser
Bradley Jordan
Brian O’Connell
Ed Warm
Don Romeo talent buyer of the year
Brent Fedrizzi
Michelle Romeo
RJ Romeo
Shawn Radley
Todd Boltin
Casino of the year – theater
Agua Caliente – Rancho Mirage, Calif.
Choctaw Casino – Durant, Okla.
Deadwood Mountain Grand – Deadwood, S.D.
Resorts World – Las Vegas, Nev.
Soaring Eagle Casino – Mt. Pleasant, Mich.
Casino of the year – arena
Hard Rock (Live at Etess Arena) – Atlantic City, N.J.
Laughlin Event Center – Laughlin, Nev.
Mohegan Sun Arena – Uncasville, Conn.
Mystic Lake Casino – Prior Lake, Minn.
Festival of the year
Carolina Country Music Fest – Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Country Thunder – Florence, Ariz.
Faster Horses Festival – Brooklyn, Mich.
Tortuga Music Festival – Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.
Windy City Smokeout Festival – Chicago, Ill.
Fair/rodeo of the year
Auburn Rodeo – Auburn, Ala.
California Mid-State Fair – Paso Robles, Calif.
Cheyenne Frontier Days – Cheyenne, Wyoming
Minnesota State Fair – St. Paul, Minn.
San Antonio Rodeo – San Antonio, Tex.
Club of the year
Basement East – Nashville, Tenn.
Billy Bob’s – Ft. Worth, Tex.
Cain’s Ballroom – Tulsa, Okla.
Coca-Cola Roxy – Atlanta, Ga.
Georgia Theatre – Athens, Ga.
Theater of the year
American Music Theatre – Lancaster, Penn.
Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center – Cincinnati, Ohio
Blue Gate Performing Arts Center – Shipshewana, Ind.
Ruth Eckerd Hall – Clearwater, Fla.
Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, Tenn.
Outdoor venue of the year
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion – Gilford, New Hampshire
Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, Colo.
Saint Augustine Amphitheatre – St. Augustine, Fla.
The Wharf Amphitheater – Orange Beach, Ala.
Whitewater Amphitheater – New Braunfels, Tex.
Arena of the year
BOK Center – Tulsa, Okla.
Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, Tenn.
Dickies Arena – Ft. Worth, Tex.
Ford Center – Evansville, Ind.
Rupp Arena – Lexington, Ky.
