Kelly Clarkson to Sing a Tribute to Dolly Parton on the 2022 ACM Awards

Kelly Clarkson is set to perform a tribute to Dolly Parton on the 2022 ACM Awards, set for March 7 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Parton is hosting this year’s ACM Awards with co-hosts Gabby Barrett and Jimmie Allen.

Clarkson broke the news of her performance on Wednesday’s (Feb. 23) episode of the syndicated Kelly Clarkson Show.

Though Clarkson is best known as a pop singer, and now TV talk show host, the Texas native has made inroads in country. She has amassed five ACM nominations for collabs with Reba McEntire (“Because of You”), Jason Aldean (“Don’t You Wanna Stay”), Vince Gill (“Don’t Rush”) and Dan + Shay (“Keeping Score”). The collab with Aldean won two ACM Awards a decade ago: single record of the year and vocal event of the year.

This will be Clarkson’s fifth performance on the ACM Awards. Her most recent performance was on the 2019 show, when she joined Aldean for a medley keyed to his artist of the decade award. The previous year she teamed with McEntire to perform her classic “Does He Love You.”

Parton has long been regarded as country music royalty. In 1978, she became only the second female artist (following Loretta Lynn) to win an ACM Award for entertainer of the year. In 1999, she was voted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

But Parton’s fame – and awards – aren’t limited to country. She was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2001, received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2006, received a lifetime achievement award from the Recording Academy in 2011 and this year is nominated to join the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Previously announced ACM performers include Parton with Kelsea Ballerini, Barrett and Allen, Aldean, Breland (“Praise the Lord”), Kane Brown (“Leave You Alone”), Luke Bryan (“Up”), Eric Church, Jordan Davis (“Buy Dirt,” featuring Luke Bryan), Walker Hayes, Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne, Parmalee and Blanco Brown featuring Brooke Eden (“Just the Way”), Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde (“Never Wanted to Be That Girl”), Thomas Rhett, Brittney Spencer, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, and Chris Young (“Raised on Country”) featuring Mitchell Tenpenny (“At the End of a Bar”).

The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards is set to stream live on Monday, March 7 at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST/5 p.m. PST. The two-hour show will make history as the first major awards show to livestream exclusively, streaming live on Prime Video in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the U.K.

First held in 1966, the ACM Awards is the longest-running country music awards show in history.

R.A. Clark is executive producer of the 2022 ACM Awards. ACM CEO Damon Whiteside is executive producer for the ACM.

The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards is produced by MRC Live & Alternative, which is owned by MRC. MRC is a co-owner of Billboard through a joint venture with Penske Media titled P-MRC.