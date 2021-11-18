×
Skip to main content
Account

DJ Khaled to Co-Host 2021 Sports Illustrated Awards

The show is slated to feature musical performances by 2 Chainz and DJ Irie.

DJ Khaled
DJ Khaled attends the BET Awards on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Paras Griffin/Getty Images

DJ Khaled is set to co-host the 2021 Sports Illustrated Awards at the Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., on Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. ET.  

Khaled will share hosting duties with ESPN broadcaster Cari Champion. The ceremony is slated to feature musical performances from 2 Chainz and DJ Irie.  

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

2Chainz

DJ Khaled

See latest videos, charts and news

During the show, the 2021 Sports Illustrated sportsperson of the year will be unveiled, in addition to recognizing notable athletes, teams and sports moments that made the year memorable.  

Related

DJ Khaled photographed on May 8th

DJ Khaled Reveals He & His Family Are 'All Good' After Recovering From COVID-19

“There’s a lot to be excited [about] at this year’s show – the 2021 SI sportsperson of the year will be revealed live. It’s the first time the awardee and magazine cover star will be announced at the event and my brother 2 Chainz performing, ” Khaled said in a statement. “The excitement in the room will be unmatched. The show will be streaming live, as well, for millions of viewers, so there’s no better way to match the energy than having the show in South Florida.”  

Aside from musical guests, the event will boast appearances from sports stars, such as Olympian Suni Lee, tennis legend Billie Jean King, football player Chad Johnson, and basketball player Tyler Herro.  

Awards that will presented at the event are sportsperson of the year, The Muhammad Ali Legacy Award, sportskid of the year, female/male athlete of the year, hometown hero, team of the year, play of the year, best dressed, and game of the year.  

Tickets are set to go on sale Friday, Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets start at $75. For more information, visit sportsillustratedawards.com. 

Icon Link PMC Logo

Copyright © 2021 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad