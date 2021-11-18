DJ Khaled to Co-Host 2021 Sports Illustrated Awards

DJ Khaled is set to co-host the 2021 Sports Illustrated Awards at the Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., on Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. ET.

Khaled will share hosting duties with ESPN broadcaster Cari Champion. The ceremony is slated to feature musical performances from 2 Chainz and DJ Irie.

During the show, the 2021 Sports Illustrated sportsperson of the year will be unveiled, in addition to recognizing notable athletes, teams and sports moments that made the year memorable.

“There’s a lot to be excited [about] at this year’s show – the 2021 SI sportsperson of the year will be revealed live. It’s the first time the awardee and magazine cover star will be announced at the event and my brother 2 Chainz performing, ” Khaled said in a statement. “The excitement in the room will be unmatched. The show will be streaming live, as well, for millions of viewers, so there’s no better way to match the energy than having the show in South Florida.”

Aside from musical guests, the event will boast appearances from sports stars, such as Olympian Suni Lee, tennis legend Billie Jean King, football player Chad Johnson, and basketball player Tyler Herro.

Awards that will presented at the event are sportsperson of the year, The Muhammad Ali Legacy Award, sportskid of the year, female/male athlete of the year, hometown hero, team of the year, play of the year, best dressed, and game of the year.

Tickets are set to go on sale Friday, Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets start at $75. For more information, visit sportsillustratedawards.com.