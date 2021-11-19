Summer Walker to Perform at 2021 Soul Train Awards

Summer Walker, whose sophomore album Still Over It enters the Billboard 200 at No. 1 this week, will perform at the 2021 Soul Train Awards, which tapes at the Apollo in Harlem on Saturday and airs on Nov. 28.

Fred Hammond and BET Amplified artists Elhae and Marzz will also take the stage, along with Soul of Justice honorees Ciara and Russell Wilson and Marley Dias. Rap greats Fat Joe and Ja Rule and R&B veteran El Debarge will also make special appearances.

Previously announced performers include Maxwell, who will receive the legend award; Ashanti, the lady of soul honoree; Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak), Ari Lennox, Leon Bridges and Lucky Daye.

Additionally, BET announced the second group of presenters — Jazmine Sullivan, Normani, Hosea Chanchez and Wendy Raquel Robinson from the Paramount+ series The Game, and Devale Ellis and Crystal Hayslett from Tyler Perry’s Sistas on BET.

Previously announced presenters include Mack Wilds and Parker McKenna Posey from the BET series Games People Play and Paula Patton from the BET+ series Sacrifice.

Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold will return as co-hosts for the fourth consecutive year.

Participants in the annual Soul Cypher will include D-Nice, Musiq Soulchild, Jac Ross, Koryn Hawthorne, Elle Varner and Tone Stith.

BET will host its first-ever 2021 Soul Train Awards weekend, which is billed as a multiplatform experience celebrating the best in culture, commerce, entertainment, music and more. The three-day event will also celebrate the 50th anniversary of Soul Train and the premiere of the 2021 Soul Train Awards.

H.E.R. leads the pack for the 2021 Soul Train Awards with eight nominations. Sullivan and Chris Brown each received six nods. Wizkid and TEMS follow with five nods each, followed by Blxst with four. Silk Sonic, Doja Cat and Yung Bleu each have three nods.

Connie Orlando, EVP, specials, music programming & music strategy will oversee the annual show, with Jamal Noisette, VP, specials, music programming & music strategy to co-executive produce for BET. Jesse Collins Entertainment’s Jesse Collins and Jeannae Rouzan–Clay will serve as executive producers.

The 2021 Soul Train Awards presented by BET premieres Sunday, Nov. 28, at 8 p.m. ET on BET and BET Her. The show will simulcast internationally on BET Africa at 2 a.m. CAT on Nov. 29 and air on BET France on Dec. 1 at 10:30 p.m. CET. The show will also be available to watch on My5 and Sky On-Demand, in the U.K., beginning Dec. 3.