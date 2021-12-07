BTS Wins 3 Awards at 2021 People’s Choice Awards: Full List of Winners

BTS won in three music categories at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards, which aired live on Tuesday (Dec. 7) night from Santa Monica, Calif.
The South Korean pop act won the group of 2021 and both the song and the music video of 2021 for their smash “Butter.” Olivia Rodrigo won two awards for the album of 2021 (Sour) and the new artist of 2021. Lil Nas X was named the male artist of 2021, while Adele was named female artist of 2021. Bad Bunny took the Latin artist of 2021.
The fan-voted awards show featured performances from Christina Aguilera, H.E.R., and Blake Shelton. Aguilera was crowned with the music icon award, and celebrated by performing a medley of her hits. Later in the show, H.E.R. paid tribute to Motown legend Marvin Gaye, and Shelton took the stage for a rendition of “Come Back As a Country Boy” before accepting the award for the country artist of 2021.
Here are all the winners from the 2021 People’s Choice Awards.
Music
The male artist of 2021:
Bad Bunny
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
WINNER: Lil Nas X
Luke Combs
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
The female artist of 2021:
WINNER: Adele
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Halsey
Megan Thee Stallion
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
The group of 2021:
WINNER: BTS
Coldplay
Dan + Shay
Imagine Dragons
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Migos
twenty one pilots
The song of 2021:
WINNER: “Butter,” BTS
“Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran
“Easy On Me,” Adele
“good 4 u,” Olivia Rodrigo
“Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X
“Peaches,” Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon
“Stay,” The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
“Up,” Cardi B
The album of 2021:
Certified Lover Boy, Drake
Culture III, Migos
Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish
Justice, Justin Bieber
Montero, Lil Nas X
Planet Her, Doja Cat
WINNER: Sour, Olivia Rodrigo
star-crossed, Kacey Musgraves
The country artist of 2021:
WINNER: Blake Shelton
Carrie Underwood
Dan + Shay
Kacey Musgraves
Kane Brown
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
The Latin artist of 2021:
Anuel AA
WINNER: Bad Bunny
Becky G
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Karol G
Maluma
Natti Natasha
The new artist of 2021:
24kGoldn
Bella Poarch
Giveon
WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo
Rauw Alejandro
Tate McRae
The Kid LAROI
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
The music video of 2021:
WINNER: “Butter,” BTS
“Easy On Me,” Adele
“good 4 u,” Olivia Rodrigo
“Location,” Karol G, Anuel AA, J Balvin
“Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X
“My Universe,” Coldplay X BTS
“Peaches,” Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon
“Stay,” The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber
The collaboration song of 2021:
“Best Friend,” Saweetie feat. Doja Cat
“Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow
“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat feat. SZA
“Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)
“Peaches,” Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon
WINNER: “Stay,” The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake feat. Future & Young Thug
“You Right,” Doja Cat, The Weeknd
Movies
The movie of 2021:
WINNER: Black Widow
Coming 2 America
F9: The Fast Saga
Dune
No Time To Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
The Tomorrow War
Venom: Let There Be Carnage
The comedy movie of 2021:
Coming 2 America
WINNER: Free Guy
He’s All That
Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
Jungle Cruise
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Thunder Force
Vacation Friends
The action movie of 2021:
Black Widow
F9: The Fast Saga
Godzilla vs. Kong
No Time To Die
WINNER: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
The Suicide Squad
The Tomorrow War
Venom: Let There Be Carnage
The drama movie of 2021:
A Quiet Place Part II
WINNER: Cruella
Dune
Fatherhood
Halloween Kills
In The Heights
Old
Respect
The family movie of 2021:
Cinderella
WINNER: Luca
Raya and the Last Dragon
The Boss Baby: Family Business 5 The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Tom and Jerry
Vivo
Yes Day
The male movie star of 2021:
Chris Pratt, The Tomorrow War
Daniel Craig, No Time To Die
WINNER: Dwayne Johnson, Jungle Cruise
Eddie Murphy, Coming 2 America
John Cena, F9: The Fast Saga
Ryan Reynolds, Free Guy
Simu Liu, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Vin Diesel, F9: The Fast Saga
The female movie star of 2021:
Awkwafina, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Charlize Theron, F9: The Fast Saga
Florence Pugh, Black Widow
Jennifer Hudson, Respect
Leslie Jones, Coming 2 America
Margot Robbie, The Suicide Squad
Salma Hayek, Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
WINNER: Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow
The drama movie star of 2021:
Anthony Ramos, In The Heights
Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place Part II
Emma Stone, Cruella
Jamie Lee Curtis, Halloween Kills
Jason Momoa, Dune
Jennifer Hudson, Respect
WINNER: Kevin Hart, Fatherhood
Timothée Chalamet, Dune
The comedy movie star of 2021:
WINNER: Dwayne Johnson, Jungle Cruise
Eddie Murphy, Coming 2 America
Emily Blunt, Jungle Cruise
Leslie Jones, Coming 2 America
Melissa McCarthy, Thunder Force
Octavia Spencer, Thunder Force
Ryan Reynolds, Free Guy
Salma Hayek, Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
The action movie star of 2021:
Charlize Theron, F9: The Fast Saga
Chris Pratt, The Tomorrow War
Daniel Craig, No Time To Die
Florence Pugh, Black Widow
John Cena, F9: The Fast Saga
Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow
WINNER: Simu Liu, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Vin Diesel, F9: The Fast Saga
TV
The show of 2021:
Cobra Kai
Grey’s Anatomy
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
WINNER: Loki
Saturday Night Live
The Bachelor
This Is Us
WandaVision
The drama show of 2021:
Outer Banks
9-1-1
Cobra Kai
WINNER: Grey’s Anatomy
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
The Equalizer
The Walking Dead
This Is Us
The comedy show of 2021:
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Grown-ish
WINNER: Never Have I Ever
Only Murders in the Building
Saturday Night Live
Ted Lasso
The Upshaws
Young Rock
The reality show of 2021:
90 Day Fiancé
Bachelor In Paradise
Below Deck
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
WINNER: Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Love & Hip Hop Atlanta
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
The competition show of 2021:
America’s Got Talent
American Idol
Dancing With The Stars
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Bachelor
The Bachelorette
The Masked Singer
WINNER: The Voice
The male TV star of 2021:
Anthony Mackie, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
WINNER: Tom Hiddleston, Loki
The female star of 2021:
Angela Bassett, 9-1-1
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
WINNER: Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Queen Latifah, The Equalizer
Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish
The drama TV star of 2021:
Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
Angela Bassett, 9-1-1
WINNER: Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Queen Latifah, The Equalizer
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
The comedy TV star of 2021:
Andy Samberg, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
WINNER: Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Wanda Sykes, The Upshaws
Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish
The daytime talk show of 2021:
Good Morning America
Live with Kelly and Ryan
Red Table Talk
WINNER: The Ellen DeGeneres Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The View
The Wendy Williams Show
Today
The nighttime talk show of 2021:
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
WINNER: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
The competition contestant of 2021:
Cody Rigsby, Dancing With the Stars
Gottmik, RuPaul’s Drag Race
JoJo, The Masked Singer
WINNER: JoJo Siwa, Dancing With the Stars
Katie Thurston, The Bachelorette
Matt James, The Bachelor
Symone, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Wiz Khalifa, The Masked Singer
The reality TV star of 2021:
Erica Mena, Love & Hip Hop Atlanta
Joe Amabile, Bachelor In Paradise
Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
WINNER: Khloé Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Kim Kardashian West, Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Lisa Rinna, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
The bingeworthy show of 2021:
Cobra Kai
Loki
Mare of Easttown
Outer Banks
Sex/Life
WINNER: Squid Game
Ted Lasso
The White Lotus
The sci-fi/fantasy show of 2021:
Loki
WINNER: Lucifer
La Brea
Shadow and Bone
Superman and Lois
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
The Flash
WandaVision
Pop culture
The social star of 2021:
Addison Rae
WINNER: Britney Spears
Charli D’Amelio
Dwayne Johnson
Justin Bieber
Kim Kardashian West
Kylie Jenner
Lil Nas X
The pop special of 2021:
Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry
Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil
WINNER: Friends: The Reunion
Justin Bieber: Our World
Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg
Oprah with Meghan and Harry
P!nk: All I Know So Far
Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3
The comedy act of 2021:
Back To Abnormal Tour, Trevor Noah
Bo Burnham: Inside, Bo Burnham
From Scratch Tour, John Mulaney
Sorry, Harriet Tubman, Phoebe Robinson
The King’s Jester Tour, Hasan Minhaj
The Milk & Money Tour, Ali Wong
WINNER: Vaccinated and Horny Tour, Chelsea Handler
You Know What It Is, Marlon Wayans
The game changer of 2021:
Alex Morgan
Bubba Wallace
Carl Nassib
Naomi Osaka
Patrick Mahomes
Serena Williams
WINNER: Simone Biles
Sunisa Lee
The pop podcast of 2021:
WINNER: Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain
Armchair Expert
Call Her Daddy
Chicks in the Office
Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend
Couple Things with Shawn and Andrew
SmartLess
Why Won’t You Date Me? with Nicole Byer