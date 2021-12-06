Here Are All the Performers & Presenters at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards

H.E.R. will take the stage at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday (Dec. 7) to perform a tribute to the life and legacy of Motown legend Marvin Gaye. This year marks the 50th anniversary of his landmark album What’s Going On.

H.E.R. has had a tremendous year. In March she won a Grammy for song of the year for co-writing “I Can’t Breathe.” In April, she won an Oscar for best original song for co-writing “Fight for You” from Judas and the Black Messiah and performed that song on the Oscar telecast. In November, she was nominated for eight Grammys, including album and song of the year.

Blake Shelton and Christina Aguilera are also set to perform on the People’s Choice Awards, which will be hosted by Kenan Thompson. The show will air simultaneously on NBC and E! for the first time, after airing only on E! the last three years. From 1975-2017, the show aired on CBS.

Awards will be presented in 40 competitive categories. Four stars will also receive special awards: Halle Berry (the people’s icon), Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (the people’s champion), Kim Kardashian West (the fashion icon) and Aguilera (the music icon).

The 2021 People’s Choice Awards will air simultaneously on NBC and E! on Tuesday, Dec. 7, at 9 p.m. ET from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

E! will kick off the night with a red-carpet special, Live From E!: The 2021 People’s Choice Awards, at 7 p.m. ET. Both shows are produced by Den of Thieves with executive producers Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski.

Voting is now closed. Here’s the full list of all 40 categories and nominees.

Performers:

Christina Aguilera

H.E.R.

Blake Shelton

Presenters:

Becky G

Cardi B

Chase Stokes (Outer Banks)

Eliza Coupe (Pivoting)

Ginnifer Goodwin (Pivoting)

Jack Quaid (Scream)

Jojo Siwa (Siwas Dance Pop Revolution)

Laverne Cox (Live from E!)

Leslie Jones (Coming 2 America)

Lil Rel Howery (Free Guy, Vacation Friends)

Lili Reinhart (Riverdale)

Maggie Q (Pivoting)

Mike Epps (The Upshaws)

Paris Jackson (American Horror Stories)

Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Wanda Sykes (The Upshaws)