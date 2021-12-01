Christina Aguilera to Receive Music Icon Award at 2021 People’s Choice Awards

Christina Aguilera will receive the Music Icon Award at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards, which will air on both NBC and E! on Tuesday, Dec. 7, at 9 p.m. ET/PT from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

In addition to receiving the award, Aguilera will perform a medley of her greatest hits, culminating in music from her long-awaited second Spanish-language album, Pa Mis Muchachas. It’s her first Spanish-language album since Mi Reflejo in 2000.

This will be Aguilera’s second performance on the show. She performed in 2013 when she received the People’s Voice Award.

Becky G will present the award to Aguilera, who is a five-time People’s Choice Award winner.

“There is a reason Christina Aguilera is referred to as ‘the voice of our generation,’” said Jen Neal, executive vice president, entertainment live events, specials & E! News, NBCUniversal Entertainment Television and Streaming. “She not only has an extraordinary voice, but as a creator, produces music that evokes true emotion and resonates across so many different demographics.”

Aguilera has amassed five No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 — “Genie in a Bottle,” “What a Girl Wants” and “Come On Over Baby (All I Want Is You),” as well as two all-star collabs: “Lady Marmalade” (with Lil’ Kim, Mya and P!nk) and “Moves Like Jagger” (with Maroon 5).

She has had two No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 – her 1999 debut Christina Aguilera and her 2006 double album Back to Basics.

Aguilera has won five Grammy Awards and a Latin Grammy Award and has received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2011, she became a coach on NBC’s Emmy-winning show The Voice. In 2018 she launched the Las Vegas residency “The Xperience.”

E! will kick off the night with a red-carpet special, Live From E!: The 2021 People’s Choice Awards, at 7 p.m. ET.

The People’s Choice Awards and Live From E!: The 2021 People’s Choice Awards are both produced by Den of Thieves with executive producers Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski.

Voting for the 2021 People’s Choice Awards is now closed. See the full list of nominees in all 40 categories here.