BTS Leads Performers Lineup for 2021 American Music Awards

UPDATE (Nov. 15): Puerto Rican producer Tainy and Mexican singer Julieta Venegas are set to join Bad Bunny for his performance of “Lo Siento BB:/,” according to a statement released Monday (Nov. 15). The single is from Tainy’s upcoming debut album, Data.

UPDATE (Nov. 11): Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, and Boston-bred vocal groups New Edition and New Kids on the Block are the latest additions to the 2021 American Music Awards’ lineup of performers.

In a special segment titled My Hometown, the AMAs will showcase the artists’ upbringings and “will feature the towns, humble beginnings, influential individuals and mentors that helped shape today’s superstars, and will take fans for a walk down memory lane,” according to a statement from MRC Live & Alternative.

Underwood and Aldean are scheduled to perform their duet “If I Didn’t Love You,” which topped Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart for two weeks, while paying tribute to the country stars’ Southern backgrounds. Chattanooga-born Brown is slated to sing “One Mississippi” at Tennessee State University, an historically Black college.

Lastly, New Edition and New Kids on the Block are returning to the AMAs marquee for the first time in over a decade. The two former boy bands will be sharing the stage for a “Battle of Boston” performance.

ARMY, grab your helmets and dancing boots: BTS is coming to the American Music Awards.

The show announced on Monday (Nov. 8) that the K-pop superstars will hit the main AMAs stage with Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion for the world TV premiere of their smash “Butter” remix.

BTS and Megan lead a lineup of big-name performers from across the musical spectrum. Also confirmed are Puerto Rican reggaeton star Bad Bunny and California teen pop phenomenon Olivia Rodrigo.

Rodrigo, who leads this year’s pack with seven nominations, will make her AMAs debut during the broadcast.

Bad Bunny, a two-time AMA winner, will undoubtedly get the place bouncing with the world premiere TV performance of “Lo Siento BB:/.” Nominated for five awards this year, the rapper and singer last graced the AMAs stage in 2018 alongside J Balvin and 2021 AMAs host Cardi B for a performance of “I Like It.”

BTS’ RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are no strangers to the AMAs. In recent years, the South Korean superstars have nabbed six trophies, and in 2020 performed from their home country. They’re up for more hardware (three awards) this time, including a nomination for artist of the year.

Megan Thee Stallion, meanwhile, also has a hat trick of nominations this year.

“Butter” melted the Billboard Hot 100 chart this year and following the August release of its remix — which featured Megan — the track surged to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart for a 10th total week.

As previously reported, Cardi B will make her hosting debut at the 2021 AMAs, set for Sunday, Nov. 21, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and streaming the following day on Hulu. The show will air globally across a footprint of linear and digital platforms in more than 120 countries and territories. MRC Live & Alternative and Jesse Collins Entertainment are producing.