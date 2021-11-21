At the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday night (Nov. 21), BTS swept their categories, taking home three prizes, including artist of the year. The night’s top nominee Olivia Rodrigo took home one of her seven awards: new artist of the year.

So who else came out on top? Here are all the 2021 American Music Awards winners:

Artist of the year:

Ariana Grande

WINNER: BTS

Drake

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

New artist of the year:

24kGoldn

Giveon

Masked Wolf

WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo

The Kid LAROI

Collaboration of the year:

24kGoldn ft. iann dior, “Mood”

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “DÁKITI”

Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”

WINNER: Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon, “Peaches”

Favorite trending song:

Erica Banks, “Buss It”

Måneskin, “Beggin’”

WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion, “Body”

Olivia Rodrigo, “drivers license”

Popp Hunna, “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)”

Favorite music video:

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), “Leave the Door Open”

Cardi B, “Up”

WINNER: Lil Nas X, “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

Olivia Rodrigo, “drivers license”

The Weeknd, “Save Your Tears”

Favorite male pop artist:

Drake

WINNER: Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Favorite female pop artist:

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Favorite pop duo or group:

AJR

WINNER: BTS

Glass Animals

Maroon 5

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Favorite pop album:

Ariana Grande, Positions

Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia

Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR

WINNER: Taylor Swift, evermore

The Kid LAROI, F*CK LOVE

Favorite pop song:

WINNER: BTS, “Butter”

Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”

Dua Lipa, “Levitating”

Olivia Rodrigo, “drivers license”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears (Remix)”

Favorite male country artist:

Chris Stapleton

Jason Aldean

WINNER: Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Favorite female country artist:

WINNER: Carrie Underwood

Gabby Barrett

Kacey Musgraves

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Favorite country duo or group:

WINNER: Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Lady A

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Favorite country album:

Chris Stapleton, Starting Over

WINNER: Gabby Barrett, Goldmine

Lee Brice, Hey World

Luke Bryan, Born Here Live Here Die Here

Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album

Favorite country song:

Chris Stapleton, “Starting Over”

Chris Young & Kane Brown, “Famous Friends”

WINNER: Gabby Barrett, “The Good Ones”

Luke Combs, “Forever After All”

Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”

Favorite male hip-hop artist:

WINNER: Drake

Lil Baby

Moneybagg Yo

Polo G

Pop Smoke

Favorite female hip-hop artist:

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Erica Banks

WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion

Saweetie

Favorite hip-hop album:

Drake, Certified Lover Boy

Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die

WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion, Good News

Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon

Rod Wave, SoulFly

Favorite hip-hop song:

WINNER: Cardi B, “Up”

Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV, “Lemonade”

Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK, “Calling My Phone”

Polo G, “RAPSTAR”

Pop Smoke, “What You Know Bout Love”

Favorite male R&B artist:

Chris Brown

Giveon

Tank

WINNER: The Weeknd

Usher

Favorite female R&B artist:

WINNER: Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhené Aiko

SZA

Favorite R&B album:

WINNER: Doja Cat, Planet Her

Giveon, When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time

H.E.R., Back of My Mind

Jazmine Sullivan, Heaux Tales

Queen Naija, missunderstood

Favorite R&B song:

WINNER: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), “Leave the Door Open”

Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”

Giveon, “Heartbreak Anniversary”

H.E.R., “Damage”

Jazmine Sullivan, “Pick Up Your Feelings”

Favorite male Latin artist:

WINNER: Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Rauw Alejandro

Favorite female Latin artist:

WINNER: Becky G

Kali Uchis

KAROL G

Natti Natasha

ROSALÍA

Favorite Latin duo or group:

WINNER: Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De Rene Camacho

Los Dos Carnales

Favorite Latin album:

WINNER: Bad Bunny, El Último Tour Del Mundo

Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)

KAROL G, KG0516

Maluma, Papi Juancho

Rauw Alejandro, Afrodisíaco

Favorite Latin song:

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “DÁKITI”

Bad Bunny x ROSALÍA, “LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE”

Farruko, “Pepas”

WINNER: Kali Uchis, “telepatía”

Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái (Remix)”

Favorite rock artist:

AJR

All Time Low

Foo Fighters

Glass Animals

WINNER: Machine Gun Kelly

Favorite inspirational artist:

CAIN

WINNER: Carrie Underwood

Elevation Worship

Lauren Daigle

Zach Williams

Favorite gospel artist:

WINNER: Kanye West

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Maverick City Music

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Favorite dance/electronic artist:

David Guetta

ILLENIUM

WINNER: Marshmello

Regard

Tiësto

The American Music Awards are produced by MRC Live & Alternative, which is owned by MRC. MRC and Penske Media are co-parent companies of Billboard.