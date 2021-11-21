At the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday night (Nov. 21), BTS swept their categories, taking home three prizes, including artist of the year. The night’s top nominee Olivia Rodrigo took home one of her seven awards: new artist of the year.
So who else came out on top? Here are all the 2021 American Music Awards winners:
Artist of the year:
Ariana Grande
WINNER: BTS
Drake
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
New artist of the year:
24kGoldn
Giveon
Masked Wolf
WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo
The Kid LAROI
Collaboration of the year:
24kGoldn ft. iann dior, “Mood”
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “DÁKITI”
Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”
WINNER: Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon, “Peaches”
Favorite trending song:
Erica Banks, “Buss It”
Måneskin, “Beggin’”
WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion, “Body”
Olivia Rodrigo, “drivers license”
Popp Hunna, “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)”
Favorite music video:
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), “Leave the Door Open”
Cardi B, “Up”
WINNER: Lil Nas X, “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”
Olivia Rodrigo, “drivers license”
The Weeknd, “Save Your Tears”
Favorite male pop artist:
Drake
WINNER: Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Favorite female pop artist:
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
WINNER: Taylor Swift
Favorite pop duo or group:
AJR
WINNER: BTS
Glass Animals
Maroon 5
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
Favorite pop album:
Ariana Grande, Positions
Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia
Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR
WINNER: Taylor Swift, evermore
The Kid LAROI, F*CK LOVE
Favorite pop song:
WINNER: BTS, “Butter”
Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”
Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
Olivia Rodrigo, “drivers license”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears (Remix)”
Favorite male country artist:
Chris Stapleton
Jason Aldean
WINNER: Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Favorite female country artist:
WINNER: Carrie Underwood
Gabby Barrett
Kacey Musgraves
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Favorite country duo or group:
WINNER: Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Lady A
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Favorite country album:
Chris Stapleton, Starting Over
WINNER: Gabby Barrett, Goldmine
Lee Brice, Hey World
Luke Bryan, Born Here Live Here Die Here
Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album
Favorite country song:
Chris Stapleton, “Starting Over”
Chris Young & Kane Brown, “Famous Friends”
WINNER: Gabby Barrett, “The Good Ones”
Luke Combs, “Forever After All”
Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”
Favorite male hip-hop artist:
WINNER: Drake
Lil Baby
Moneybagg Yo
Polo G
Pop Smoke
Favorite female hip-hop artist:
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Erica Banks
WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion
Saweetie
Favorite hip-hop album:
Drake, Certified Lover Boy
Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die
WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion, Good News
Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon
Rod Wave, SoulFly
Favorite hip-hop song:
WINNER: Cardi B, “Up”
Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV, “Lemonade”
Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK, “Calling My Phone”
Polo G, “RAPSTAR”
Pop Smoke, “What You Know Bout Love”
Favorite male R&B artist:
Chris Brown
Giveon
Tank
WINNER: The Weeknd
Usher
Favorite female R&B artist:
WINNER: Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
SZA
Favorite R&B album:
WINNER: Doja Cat, Planet Her
Giveon, When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time
H.E.R., Back of My Mind
Jazmine Sullivan, Heaux Tales
Queen Naija, missunderstood
Favorite R&B song:
WINNER: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), “Leave the Door Open”
Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”
Giveon, “Heartbreak Anniversary”
H.E.R., “Damage”
Jazmine Sullivan, “Pick Up Your Feelings”
Favorite male Latin artist:
WINNER: Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Rauw Alejandro
Favorite female Latin artist:
WINNER: Becky G
Kali Uchis
KAROL G
Natti Natasha
ROSALÍA
Favorite Latin duo or group:
WINNER: Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De Rene Camacho
Los Dos Carnales
Favorite Latin album:
WINNER: Bad Bunny, El Último Tour Del Mundo
Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)
KAROL G, KG0516
Maluma, Papi Juancho
Rauw Alejandro, Afrodisíaco
Favorite Latin song:
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “DÁKITI”
Bad Bunny x ROSALÍA, “LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE”
Farruko, “Pepas”
WINNER: Kali Uchis, “telepatía”
Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái (Remix)”
Favorite rock artist:
AJR
All Time Low
Foo Fighters
Glass Animals
WINNER: Machine Gun Kelly
Favorite inspirational artist:
CAIN
WINNER: Carrie Underwood
Elevation Worship
Lauren Daigle
Zach Williams
Favorite gospel artist:
WINNER: Kanye West
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Maverick City Music
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Favorite dance/electronic artist:
David Guetta
ILLENIUM
WINNER: Marshmello
Regard
Tiësto
