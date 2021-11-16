Walker Hayes, Maneskin & More Added to American Music Awards Performer Lineup

Country singer Walker Hayes and Italian rock band Måneskin will perform their current hits on the American Music Awards, which will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Both artists’ hits have had long runs in the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100. Hayes’ “Fancy Like” has climbed as high as No. 3. Måneskin’s “Beggin’” has reached No. 13.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Diplo Maneskin Mickey Guyton See latest videos, charts and news

Hayes and Måneskin could also win their first American Music Awards. “Fancy Like” is nominated for favorite country song. “Beggin’” is up for favorite trending song, a new category that recognizes the year’s most viral songs.

Related BTS Leads Performers Lineup for 2021 American Music Awards

This will be Måneskin’s U.S. awards show debut. The band is a serious contender for Grammy nominations, including record of the year. The Grammy nods will be announced Nov. 23, two days after the AMA telecast.

MRC Live & Alternative and ABC announced several other additions to an already-stacked lineup. Cardi B is hosting the show for the first time.

Trending on Billboard

Diplo will serve as the AMAs’ first musical curator, DJing his best-known songs throughout the show. Diplo won an AMA in 2015 for collaboration of the year for “Where Are Ü Now,” his hit collab with Skrillex and Justin Bieber.

Country star Mickey Guyton will make her AMAs debut with a performance of “All American,” a track from her debut album, Remember Her Name.

Tyler, The Creator is also set to perform. The rapper’s sixth studio album, Call Me If You Get Lost, entered the Billboard 200 at No. 1 in July.

These artists join previously announced performers Bad Bunny, Tainy and Julieta Venegas; BTS with Megan Thee Stallion; Olivia Rodrigo; Carrie Underwood with Jason Aldean; Kane Brown; and a tandem performance by New Edition and New Kids on the Block.

This year’s new AMA song of the soul moment will celebrate the power of music to inspire change. The segment will honor 19-year-old German singer/songwriter Zoe Wees, who uses her music to shine a light on mental health issues. She will perform the empowering “Girls Like Us.”

This year, for the first time, fans can vote for all AMA categories, once per category per day, globally on TikTok by searching for “AMAs” in-app. Fans can also access the voting hub by clicking here. Voting closes Tuesday (Nov. 16) at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Nominees are based on key fan interactions as reflected on the Billboard charts, including streaming, album sales, song sales and radio airplay. These measurements are tracked by Billboard and its data partner MRC Data, and cover the time period Sept. 25, 2020, through Sept. 23, 2021.

MRC Live & Alternative and Jesse Collins Entertainment are producing the 2021 American Music Awards.

As the world’s largest fan-voted awards show, the AMAs will air globally. The AMAs will air live on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and will stream the following day on Hulu. Tickets are now on sale at AXS.com

The American Music Awards are produced by MRC Live & Alternative, which is owned by MRC. MRC and Penske Media are co-parent companies of Billboard.