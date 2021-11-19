Here Are All the Performers & Presenters for the 2021 American Music Awards

All the performers and presenters have been announced for the 2021 American Music Awards, which will air live from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday Nov. 21.

Olivia Rodrigo, who is this year’s leading AMA nominee with seven nods, will perform, as will five-time nominee Bad Bunny (who is performing in tandem with Tainy and Julieta Venegas), and three-time nominees BTS, Megan Thee Stallion and Silk Sonic.

BTS will perform twice in the show, once with Coldplay and once with Megan Thee Stallion.

Cardi B, also a three-time nominee this year, is hosting the show for the first time.

Several AMAs performers are very likely to receive Grammy nominations in marquee categories on Tuesday (Nov. 23). These artists include Rodrigo, Silk Sonic, BTS and Måneskin. Other AMAs performers who are likely to receive Grammy nods somewhere on the ballot include Walker Hayes, Tyler, the Creator and Carrie Underwood & Jason Aldean.

Presenters on the AMAs include Machine Gun Kelly, who is nominated for favorite rock artist; Brandy, who won an AMA for favorite soul/R&B new artist 25 years ago; and Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler, stars of the upcoming, long-delayed reboot of West Side Story.

MRC Live & Alternative and Jesse Collins Entertainment are producing the 2021 American Music Awards. The show was produced by dick clark productions from its 1974 launch through 2020.

Nominations are based on key fan interactions as reflected on the Billboard charts, including streaming, album sales, song sales and radio airplay. These measurements are tracked by Billboard and its data partner MRC Data, and cover the time period Sept. 25, 2020, through Sept. 23, 2021.

This year, for the first time, fans could vote for all AMA categories, once per category per day, globally on TikTok by searching for “AMAs” in-app. Voting closed Tuesday (Nov. 16) at 11:59 p.m. ET.

As the world’s largest fan-voted awards show, the AMAs will air globally across a footprint of linear and digital platforms in more than 120 countries and territories, according to MRC.

The AMAs will air live on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC and will stream the following day on Hulu. Tickets are now on sale at www.axs.com.

Here are all the performers and presenters, listed alphabetically.

Performers

Bad Bunny with Tainy and Julieta Venegas

Kane Brown

BTS with Megan Thee Stallion

Chlöe

Coldplay x BTS

Diplo

Mickey Guyton

Walker Hayes

Måneskin

New Edition and New Kids on The Block

Olivia Rodrigo

Silk Sonic

Tyler, The Creator

Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean

Zoe Wees

Presenters

Brandy

Madelyn Cline

Ansel Elgort & Rachel Zegler

Winnie Harlow

Machine Gun Kelly

Liza Koshy

Marsai Martin

Billy Porter

Anthony Ramos

JoJo Siwa

JB Smoove

The American Music Awards are produced by MRC Live & Alternative, which is owned by MRC. MRC and Penske Media are co-parent companies of Billboard.