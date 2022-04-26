How Did Tyler, the Creator Get Back to No. 1 on the Billboard 200? Answering All Your Delayed Vinyl Release Questions

Nearly 10 months after it debuted atop the Billboard 200 albums chart, Tyler, the Creator‘s Call Me If You Get Lost is back at No. 1. So how did he do it? The answer is all about vinyl.

The album was initially released in June 2021 and even won the best rap album Grammy earlier this month. Now, the project’s vinyl release brings it back to the top, earning 59,000 equivalent album units — of which 49,500 were in vinyl LP sales, making it the largest sales week for a hip-hop album on vinyl or for a solo male album on vinyl since Luminate began tracking music sales in 1991.

On the latest Billboard Pop Shop Podcast, Katie is picking Keith’s brain about why some artists are waiting so long after an album’s release to put out vinyl, whether this could be a good strategy to earn a second (or maybe first!) week at No. 1, and which other artists have pulled a Tyler and scored two nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1 with a delayed vinyl release. Listen to the show below to hear all that and more:

Also on the show, we got a chance to chat with Katy Perry at an American Idol 20th-anniversary party last week, so we thought we’d share a bit of that interview, in which she discusses how the show has evolved over the past 20 years, how current contestants can take advantage of the Idol platform, and how tough (or not!) it is to dash aspiring artists’ dreams each week.

Plus, we’ve got chart news about Harry Styles’ “As It Was” returning to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart and Morgan Wallen’s new single “Don’t Think Jesus” debuting straight into the top 10 — which got us thinking: How often have there been top 10 hits with the word “Jesus” in their title?

The Billboard Pop Shop Podcast is your one-stop shop for all things pop on Billboard‘s weekly charts. You can always count on a lively discussion about the latest pop news, fun chart stats and stories, new music, and guest interviews with music stars and folks from the world of pop. Casual pop fans and chart junkies can hear Billboard‘s executive digital director, West Coast Katie Atkinson and senior director of Billboard charts Keith Caulfield every week on the podcast, which can be streamed on or downloaded in Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast provider. (Click here to listen to the previous edition of the show on .)