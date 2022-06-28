Could Taylor Swift Score Her First Oscar Nomination With ‘Carolina’?

Taylor Swift‘s new song “Carolina” for the film Where the Crawdads Sing is far from her first contribution to a movie soundtrack — but it could lead to her very first nomination at the Oscars.

Considering what an awards darling the singer/songwriter is, it’s surprising to learn that she hasn’t scored a nod at the Academy Awards yet, especially after high-profile soundtrack songs like “Safe and Sound” (featuring The Civil Wars) from The Hunger Games or “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” (with Zayn) from Fifty Shades Darker. Swift has so far scored three nominations (with no wins) for best original song at the Golden Globe Awards, but Oscar glory has eluded her.

On the new Billboard Pop Shop Podcast (listen below), Katie & Keith discuss Swift’s Oscar chances with “Carolina” and her film music history to date.

Also on the show, we’ve got news on how Drake and Beyoncé are dancing up Billboard’s charts. Drake’s new dance-and-house-music-focused album Honestly, Nevermind debuts atop the Billboard 200 chart — his 11th No. 1 — and starts at No. 1 on the Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart. Plus, Drake’s “Jimmy Cooks,” featuring 21 Savage, debuts at No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 songs chart — his 11th No. 1 there too. Meanwhile, Beyoncé’s new throwback ’90s pop/house single “Break My Soul” arrives in the top five on the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart and at No. 15 on the Hot 100.

