What Will Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Album Mean for Her Re-Recording Schedule? Plus More Quick Questions

When Taylor Swift announced at Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards that she would release a new album on Oct. 21, she raised more questions than answers.

The singer/songwriter revealed later that night that the new album will be called Midnights — and this isn’t one of her re-recorded Taylor’s Version albums; it’s a package of 13 brand-new songs. On the new Billboard Pop Shop Podcast, Katie & Keith are talking through all the questions we have about Swift’s upcoming 10th studio album. What does this mean for her re-recording schedule? What genre will the album be, following her pair of 2020 indie-folk albums Folklore and Evermore? And will Swift release a lead single before the Grammy eligibility period ends on Sept. 30?

Listen to the latest Pop Shop Podcast below:

Also on the show, we’ve got chart news on how Harry Styles’ “As It Was” returns to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart for an 11th week — the most weeks atop the list in over two years — and how Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” climbs to a new high on the Hot 100, rising 6-3. And, on the Billboard 200 albums chart, Demi Lovato scores her seventh consecutive top 10 with Holy Fvck — the entirety of their charting releases — while Madonna makes history with the debut of Finally Enough Love, becoming the first woman with a new top 10 album in each decade since the 1980s.

Plus, we’re talking all about Britney Spears and Elton John‘s new “Hold Me Closer” duet and where it might land on next week’s Hot 100 after debuting at No. 30 on Pop Airplay with just three days.

