We Can See What Taylor Swift Was Up To With Her Crafty ‘I Can See You’ Video Casting

We always knew Taylor Swift was a mastermind, but she really outdid herself with the music video for her Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) “From the Vault” track “I Can See You.”

Late Friday, Swift surprised Eras Tour concertgoers in Kansas City when she was joined onstage by the top-secret cast from the new visual: 2011 “Mean” video co-stars Joey King and Presley Cash (who were 12 and 14, respectively, when they acted in that clip) and Swift’s ex-boyfriend Taylor Lautner, the alleged inspiration behind Speak Now hit single “Back to December.” In the new video, directed and written by Swift, the trio conspires to rescue the music superstar from a (literal) vault, thereby reuniting all her Speak Now songs with their rightful owner.

On the new Billboard Pop Shop Podcast, Katie & Keith are talking all about Swift’s latest re-recorded album, as well as “I Can See You,” its buzziest “From the Vault” track. Listen below:

Also on the show, we’ve got chart news on how there are new No. 1s on both the Billboard 200 albums and Billboard Hot 100 songs chart — and by two different artists! Plus, could Swift surpass a longstanding record held by Barbra Streisand next week on the Billboard 200 with Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)? We’ve got all the details in the podcast above. Also, Madonna shared her first message to fans since her hospitalization last month and also updated ticket-holders on the status of her postponed Celebration Tour, and we’re talking about all that too.

