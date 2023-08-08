Eras Tour, Take 2: What We Noticed Seeing Taylor Swift’s Epic Concert More Than Once

Taylor Swift goes back to December all the time, and the Billboard Pop Shop Podcast crew goes back to The Eras Tour all the time — or at least twice.

On the latest episode, Katie & Keith talk all about hitting SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., for Night 4 of Swift’s epic Eras Tour, just under five months after the Pop Shop duo took a field trip to Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium for the second weekend of the trek back in March.

So what did we notice this time around versus the Sin City show? And what other concert tours have Katie & Keith felt compelled to attend more than once? Find all those answers and more in this week’s episode.

Also on the show, we’ve got chart news on how Travis Scott blasts in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with his long-awaited Utopia album, how Dua Lipa hits the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart with her Barbie song “Dance the Night,” how Morgan Wallen is back at No. 1 on the Hot 100 with “Last Night” for a staggering 15th total week at No. 1, and how the legendary Joni Mitchell returns to Billboard’s charts with her new live album Joni Mitchell at Newport.

