×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Eras Tour, Take 2: What We Noticed Seeing Taylor Swift’s Epic Concert More Than Once

On the new Pop Shop Podcast, Katie & Keith talk about heading to LA's SoFi Stadium to see the Eras Tour after taking a field trip to Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium back in March.

By 
Katie Atkinson, Keith Caulfield
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour at Sofi stadium in Inglewood, California, August 7, 2023. Michael Tran/AFP/Getty Images

Taylor Swift goes back to December all the time, and the Billboard Pop Shop Podcast crew goes back to The Eras Tour all the time — or at least twice.

On the latest episode, Katie & Keith talk all about hitting SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., for Night 4 of Swift’s epic Eras Tour, just under five months after the Pop Shop duo took a field trip to Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium for the second weekend of the trek back in March.

Related

Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour at SoFi stadium in Inglewood, California, August 7, 2023.

The 6 Best Moments From Night 4 of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour at LA’s SoFi Stadium

So what did we notice this time around versus the Sin City show? And what other concert tours have Katie & Keith felt compelled to attend more than once? Find all those answers and more in this week’s episode.

Also on the show, we’ve got chart news on how Travis Scott blasts in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with his long-awaited Utopia album, how Dua Lipa hits the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart with her Barbie song “Dance the Night,” how Morgan Wallen is back at No. 1 on the Hot 100 with “Last Night” for a staggering 15th total week at No. 1, and how the legendary Joni Mitchell returns to Billboard’s charts with her new live album Joni Mitchell at Newport.

The Billboard Pop Shop Podcast is your one-stop shop for all things pop on Billboard‘s weekly charts. You can always count on a lively discussion about the latest pop news, fun chart stats and stories, new music, and guest interviews with music stars and folks from the world of pop. Casual pop fans and chart junkies can hear Billboard‘s executive digital director, West Coast, Katie Atkinson and Billboard’s managing director, charts and data operations, Keith Caulfield every week on the podcast, which can be streamed on Billboard.com or downloaded in Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast provider. (Click here to listen to the previous edition of the show on Billboard.com.)

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad