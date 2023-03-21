Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Starts With Supersize Setlist, Stunning Stage & Surprise Songs

Ever since Taylor Swift announced The Eras Tour back in November, fans have had a lot of questions. The biggest one: With six albums released since her Reputation Tour back in 2018, how could she possibly do each project justice in a limited setlist?

Well, after she kicked off the first two tour dates on Friday and Saturday in Glendale, Ariz. — or Swift City, ERAzona, as it was ceremonially renamed — we discovered that the setlist wasn’t so limited after all. Over the course of the three-hour-plus concert, Swift performs all or portions of 44 songs.

On the new Billboard Pop Shop Podcast (listen below), Katie & Keith are talking all about the much-anticipated tour launch, thanks to on-site reporting from founding Pop Shop host Jason Lipshutz. Plus, we’re looking ahead to our own Pop Shop field trip for this weekend’s Las Vegas dates.

Also on the show, we’ve got chart news on how Rema and Selena Gomez hit the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 together with “Calm Down,” how Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” is back at No. 1, how both Miley and TWICE make splashy debuts in the top three on the Billboard 200 albums chart, and how women dominate the top of the Billboard 200 in a way we haven’t seen in over a decade.

