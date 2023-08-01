Taylor Swift Owns ‘August,’ But What Other Month-Themed Songs Have Hit the Hot 100?

It’s the first day of August, which has us thinking about Taylor Swift’s timely song “August” from her 2020 album Folklore.

Folklore was surprise-released on July 24, 2020 — so just ahead of August that year — and in the Augusts since, we’ve seen the song re-emerge on various Billboard charts timed to the month. Last year, “August” returned to the Alternative Streaming Songs chart, re-entering at No. 21 in the July 29-Aug. 4 tracking week. It also made its first appearance on the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts in August 2022. Also last year, it hit No. 1 on the LyricFind U.S. and LyricFind Global charts, for its first week atop both lists, as everyone searched for August-appropriate lyrics.

All of this got the Billboard Pop Shop Podcast wondering: What other big month-themed songs are there out there? And does every month have its own Hot 100 hit? Plus, Swift’s “August” has so far peaked at No. 23 on the Hot 100 — the week of Folklore’s release — but what is the highest-charting month hit ever?

Listen to Katie & Keith’s full discussion on this week’s Billboard Pop Shop Podcast below to find out all the answers to those questions and more:

The Billboard Pop Shop Podcast is your one-stop shop for all things pop on Billboard‘s weekly charts. You can always count on a lively discussion about the latest pop news, fun chart stats and stories, new music, and guest interviews with music stars and folks from the world of pop. Casual pop fans and chart junkies can hear Billboard‘s executive digital director, West Coast, Katie Atkinson and Billboard’s managing director, charts and data operations, Keith Caulfield every week on the podcast, which can be streamed on Billboard.com or downloaded in Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast provider. (Click here to listen to the previous edition of the show on Billboard.com.)