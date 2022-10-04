Steve Lacy, Sam Smith & Kim Petras Make Some Big ‘Bad’ Moves in the Billboard Hot 100 Top 10

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” has spent an impressive 15 nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 (so far), and this week, it steps aside for a brand-new champ: Steve Lacy‘s “Bad Habit.” And that’s not the only major action in the Hot 100 top five this week. Sam Smith and Kim Petras‘ “Unholy” debuts at No. 3 (and atop the Global 200), marking Smith’s highest debut and Petras’ first appearance on the chart ever.

On the new Billboard Pop Shop Podcast, Katie & Keith are breaking down the massive moves on the chart and why these songs are especially notable. Oh, and we’re taking a page from Gary Trust’s story and talking about every song with “Bad” in the title to ever top the Hot 100.

Listen to the podcast below:

In addition to “Bad Habit” and “Unholy,” we also have chart news about Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti making it an even dozen weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, while 5 Seconds of Summer debuts at No. 2 with 5SOS5 and Alice in Chains’ 30-year-old Dirt album re-enters the chart at No. 9 after a remastered reissue (and big vinyl sales).

