Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Plot Their Pop Returns: What We Know About Their New Music

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are no longer together as a couple, but they both seem to be making their way back to pop radio at the same time.

Over the past week, Mendes shared a brief snippet of a disco-tinged (!) musical moment in the studio, while Cabello announced that her new song “Bam Bam,” featuring Ed Sheeran, is coming out on March 4. Mendes will also be performing at Billboard and Samsung’s South by Southwest showcase in Austin, Texas, on March 19.

So will Mendes have new music to perform by then, and will it actually be as dancey as it sounds? And for Cabello, will some of Sheeran’s chart magic rub off on “Bam Bam”? Or maybe there’s a hip-hop feature that Cabello should line up for the next song from her third album, Familia? On the new Billboard Pop Shop Podcast (listen below), Katie & Keith discuss everything we know about the pop stars’ latest music.

Also on the show, we’ve got chart news on how Encanto continues to rule both the Billboard Hot 100 songs and Billboard 200 albums chart, while the Super Bowl halftime show leaves its mark on both tallies. Meanwhile, Glass Animals’ enduring hit “Heat Waves” inches ever closer to No. 1 for the first time on the Hot 100 as the song rises 4-2, while Justin Bieber scores his 10th No. 1 on the Pop Songs Airplay chart with “Ghost.”

