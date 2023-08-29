1 Day, 3 Divas: Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus & Ariana Grande All Return With New Music

This past Friday, we got new music from three of the biggest child TV stars-turned-pop superstars ever: Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande.

Gomez put out the carefree pop song “Single Soon,” Cyrus released the reflective ballad “Used to Be Young,” and Grande put out a 10th-anniversary digital deluxe edition of her debut album Yours Truly. On the new Billboard Pop Shop Podcast, Katie & Keith are breaking down the trio of releases — and reflecting on just how impressive their transitions from kids’ TV to the top of the pop charts have been.

Listen below:

Also on the show, we’ve got chart news on how Travis Scott’s Utopia makes it a month at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Plus, Hozier debuts in the top 10 with his latest release Unreal Unearth, while J-Hope’s Jack in the Box hits the top 10 for the first time — a year after its original release. Meanwhile, over on the Billboard Hot 100, Oliver Anthony Music’s viral hit “Rich Men North of Richmond” holds at No. 1, while Doja Cat’s “Paint the Town Red” rushes into the top 10 for the first time.

