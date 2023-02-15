×
Rihanna Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Leaves Us Wanting More & Wondering: Who’s Next?

On the new Billboard Pop Shop Podcast, Katie & Keith reflect on the halftime show and look ahead to 2024 Super Bowl.

By 
Katie Atkinson, Keith Caulfield
Rihanna
Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. Ezra Shaw/GI

After Rihanna’s hits-filled Super Bowl halftime show performance — and unexpected pregnancy reveal! — what could be next for the superstar?

On the new Billboard Pop Shop Podcast, we’re talking all about the buzzy 13-minute set — like what she did perform (“All of the Lights”) and what she surprisingly didn’t (her Oscar-nominated Black Panther song “Lift Me Up”).

We’re also wondering: Where does the halftime show go from here? Who could be next year’s headliner? We’ve got questions! So listen to our full chat below.

Also on the show, we’ve got chart news on SZA’s SOS bouncing back to No. 1 for an eighth total week on the Billboard 200 albums chart, how a whopping 35 albums all see unit gains on the list thanks in part to the Grammy Awards’ broadcast, and how best new artist winner Samara Joy jumps to No. 1 on multiple charts after her surprise win.

The Billboard Pop Shop Podcast is your one-stop shop for all things pop on Billboard‘s weekly charts. You can always count on a lively discussion about the latest pop news, fun chart stats and stories, new music, and guest interviews with music stars and folks from the world of pop. Casual pop fans and chart junkies can hear Billboard‘s executive digital director, West Coast, Katie Atkinson and Billboard’s senior director of charts Keith Caulfield every week on the podcast, which can be streamed on Billboard.com or downloaded in Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast provider. (Click here to listen to the previous edition of the show on Billboard.com.)

