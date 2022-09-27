Will Rihanna Bring Guests to Super Bowl Halftime? Does She Even Need Them? Plus More Rapid-Fire Questions

On Sunday, Rihanna set the Internet ablaze when she posted an image to her socials of her tattooed hand holding an NFL-branded football aloft. Not long after, Roc Nation, the NFL and Apple Music confirmed the news: Rihanna will headline the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show.

Explore Explore Rihanna See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

But what will that halftime show look and sound like? On the latest Billboard Pop Shop Podcast, Katie & Keith are throwing out rapid-fire questions about what to expect from the Big Game concert. Will Rihanna bring out guests, like frequent collaborators Jay-Z, Eminem or Drake? And does she even need them? Also, how does an artist with dozens of top 10 Billboard Hot 100 hits (including 14 No. 1s!) whittle down their catalog for a 12-minute showcase? Does this mean Rihanna’s new album is imminent — or at least a new song? Or maybe she’ll compile a greatest-hits album, like The Weeknd did in 2021 timed to his halftime show. Plus, after reportedly passing on the 2019 halftime show to show support for exiled former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, will Rihanna use this international platform to make a statement?

Listen to the Pop Shop Podcast below to hear our full discussion:

Also on the show, we’ve got chart news on how, for the first time in over a decade, a female group has the No. 1 album in America as BLACKPINK’s Born Pink debuts atop the tally. Plus, Harry Styles’ “As It Was” notches an incredible 15th week at No. 1 on the Hot 100, while Luke Combs lands his second top 10 hit on the chart with “The Kind of Love We Make.”

And in breaking news, Katie & Keith are sharing our first impressions of Elton John and Britney Spears’ “Hold Me Closer” music video. Our first thought: Where are Elton and Britney?!?

The Billboard Pop Shop Podcast is your one-stop shop for all things pop on Billboard’s weekly charts. You can always count on a lively discussion about the latest pop news, fun chart stats and stories, new music, and guest interviews with music stars and folks from the world of pop. Casual pop fans and chart junkies can hear Billboard’s executive digital director, West Coast, Katie Atkinson and Billboard’s senior director of charts Keith Caulfield every week on the podcast, which can be streamed on Billboard.com or downloaded in Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast provider. (Click here to listen to the previous edition of the show on Billboard.com.)