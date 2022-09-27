×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

Will Rihanna Bring Guests to Super Bowl Halftime? Does She Even Need Them? Plus More Rapid-Fire Questions

On the new Pop Shop Podcast, Katie & Keith are talking all about what to expect from Rihanna headlining the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show.

By 
Katie Atkinson, Keith Caulfield
Rihanna
Rihanna performs onstage during CBS RADIOs third annual We Can Survive, presented by Chrysler, at the Hollywood Bowl on Oct. 24, 2015 in Hollywood, Calif. Christopher Polk/GI for CBS Radio Inc.

On Sunday, Rihanna set the Internet ablaze when she posted an image to her socials of her tattooed hand holding an NFL-branded football aloft. Not long after, Roc Nation, the NFL and Apple Music confirmed the news: Rihanna will headline the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show.

Explore

Explore

Rihanna

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

But what will that halftime show look and sound like? On the latest Billboard Pop Shop Podcast, Katie & Keith are throwing out rapid-fire questions about what to expect from the Big Game concert. Will Rihanna bring out guests, like frequent collaborators Jay-Z, Eminem or Drake? And does she even need them? Also, how does an artist with dozens of top 10 Billboard Hot 100 hits (including 14 No. 1s!) whittle down their catalog for a 12-minute showcase? Does this mean Rihanna’s new album is imminent — or at least a new song? Or maybe she’ll compile a greatest-hits album, like The Weeknd did in 2021 timed to his halftime show. Plus, after reportedly passing on the 2019 halftime show to show support for exiled former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, will Rihanna use this international platform to make a statement?

Related

Harry Styles, Beyonce, Adele, Bad Bunny,

Grammy Eligibility Year Ends Friday: Who Will Be Up for Album of the Year?

Listen to the Pop Shop Podcast below to hear our full discussion:

Also on the show, we’ve got chart news on how, for the first time in over a decade, a female group has the No. 1 album in America as BLACKPINK’s Born Pink debuts atop the tally. Plus, Harry Styles’ “As It Was” notches an incredible 15th week at No. 1 on the Hot 100, while Luke Combs lands his second top 10 hit on the chart with “The Kind of Love We Make.”

And in breaking news, Katie & Keith are sharing our first impressions of Elton John and Britney Spears’ “Hold Me Closer” music video. Our first thought: Where are Elton and Britney?!?

The Billboard Pop Shop Podcast is your one-stop shop for all things pop on Billboard’s weekly charts. You can always count on a lively discussion about the latest pop news, fun chart stats and stories, new music, and guest interviews with music stars and folks from the world of pop. Casual pop fans and chart junkies can hear Billboard’s executive digital director, West Coast, Katie Atkinson and Billboard’s senior director of charts Keith Caulfield every week on the podcast, which can be streamed on Billboard.com or downloaded in Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast provider. (Click here to listen to the previous edition of the show on Billboard.com.)

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad