Rihanna Has Returned & We’re Hoping ‘Lift Me Up’ Is Just the Beginning

Rihanna made her long-awaited return to solo music last week when “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrived, ending a drought that goes back to the 2016 release of her last album ANTI.

On the new Billboard Pop Shop Podcast, Katie & Keith are talking all about the emotional ballad, which serves as a tribute to late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman. What has the response been to the song? Do we think she’ll have any more contributions to the Wakanda Forever soundtrack? And will these songs — or any other new songs — make an appear during her Super Bowl halftime headlining gig in February?

To hear about all this and more, listen to the podcast below.

Also on the show, we’ve got chart news on how Taylor Swift absolutely dominates both the Billboard 200 albums chart and the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart this week. Her Midnights album scores the biggest week for any album in nearly seven years, while she holds down the entire top 10 songs on the Hot 100 chart — the first time any act has done that — led by “Anti-Hero” at No. 1.

