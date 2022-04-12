Red Hot Chili Peppers Score Their First No. 1 Album in 15 Years — Who Else Waited a Decade-Plus?

With Unlimited Love‘s debut atop the Billboard 200 this week, the Red Hot Chili Peppers scored their first No. 1 album in almost 16 years, dating back to 2006’s Stadium Arcadium. So just how rare is it to wait that long between Billboard 200 chart-toppers?

On the new Billboard Pop Shop Podcast, Katie & Keith are talking about other acts who have waited at least 10 years between No. 1 albums. We searched through every No. 1 on the Billboard 200 going back to January 2010 and found 12 other acts who waited at least a decade, including Backstreet Boys, A Tribe Called Quest and Paul McCartney, who waited a whopping 36 years to get back to the top.

Who else is on the list? You’ll have to listen below to find out:

Also on the show, we’ve got chart news about how Harry Styles has the No. 1 song both in America and the world with his brand-new single “As It Was” and how the Grammy Awards shine on the Billboard 200, including a big re-entry for album of the year winner Jon Batiste. Plus, we’ve got news about Britney Spears announcing her pregnancy in perfectly Britney fashion, and now that we know who’s replacing Ye (formerly Kanye West) at Coachella — a combination of Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd — let’s talk about what we’re expecting from the new headlining duo.

