P!nk & J.Lo Have Us Wondering: Who Else Was Invited to That Madonna 2003 MTV VMAs Kiss?

In January, Jennifer Lopez shared that she was invited to join Madonna‘s unforgettable 2003 MTV Video Music Awards performance — you know, the one where the Queen of Pop shared the stage with Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera and passed the pop torch with a kiss to each of the stars. Then, last week, P!nk revealed that she was also asked to be part of the performance — and that Gwen Stefani was invited too.

Who will we find out was invited next? On the new Billboard Pop Shop Podcast, Katie & Keith are revisiting the lightning-rod moment — don’t forget that Missy Elliott was there too, but was the full “Lady Marmalade” crew invited? — and wondering just what it would have looked like if the stage were a little more crowded.

Listen to the new episode below:

Also on the podcast, we’ve got chart news on how SZA’s SOS hits a milestone 10th week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and who her biggest competition might be in the coming weeks. Plus, speaking of P!nk, she lands her ninth top 10-charting set on the Billboard 200 as Trustfall arrives at No. 2. Plus, Taylor Swift achieves a rare feat on the Billboard 200 as the superstar has 10 albums on the chart at the same time — but, who else has managed this unique feat?

