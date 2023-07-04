Olivia Rodrigo Takes a Bite Out of Sophomore Slump With ‘GUTS’-y Lead Single ‘Vampire’

It had been more than two years since we’d heard new music from Olivia Rodrigo, but that all changed first thing Friday when she released “Vampire,” the lead single from her Sept. 8-scheduled sophomore album GUTS.

In a tight, under-four-minute package, the melodramatic new song transitions from a “Drivers License”-style piano ballad to a My Chemical Romance-indebted popera, telling the story of a life-sucking user who won’t be satisfied until their victim is bled dry. On the new Billboard Pop Shop Podcast, Katie & Keith are talking all about Rodrigo’s new era, how she’s making deft maneuvers to avoid the dreaded sophomore slump, and why it’s exciting to see the young pop star turn a song (and its artsy music video premiere) into a big event.

Listen below:

Also on the show, we’ve got chart news on Morgan Wallen’s continued domination on the Billboard 200 (and how he’s now blocked 11 different albums from hitting No. 1) and how Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice and AQUA have teamed up for a new top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Barbie World.” Plus, we’re discussing the scary news out of Team Madonna last week, when the Queen of Pop was hospitalized for a serious bacterial infection and forced to pause the start of her upcoming Celebration Tour.

The Billboard Pop Shop Podcast is your one-stop shop for all things pop on Billboard‘s weekly charts. You can always count on a lively discussion about the latest pop news, fun chart stats and stories, new music, and guest interviews with music stars and folks from the world of pop. Casual pop fans and chart junkies can hear Billboard‘s executive digital director, West Coast, Katie Atkinson and Billboard’s managing director, charts and data operations, Keith Caulfield every week on the podcast, which can be streamed on Billboard.com or downloaded in Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast provider. (Click here to listen to the previous edition of the show on Billboard.com.)