Good 4 Us: Olivia Rodrigo Teases Post-‘Sour’ Era, But What Can We Expect?

Olivia Rodrigo had one of the splashiest arrivals in recent pop history, with her eight-week Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper “Drivers License” and her five-week Billboard 200 No. 1 album Sour culminating in her best new artist win at the 2022 Grammys. We haven’t heard any new music from Rodrigo since she released her blockbuster debut album back in spring 2021 — but that might be about to change.

Last week, fans spotted a countdown clock on Rodrigo’s website ticking down to June 30 — but what is coming at the end of the month? On the new Billboard Pop Shop Podcast, we discuss the possibilities (Song? Album? Tour?) as well as all the pressure on the young star to recapture the magic of her first project.

Also on the show, we’ve got chart news on how Morgan Wallen’s One Thing at a Time surrenders the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 after 12 weeks in a row as a familiar face returns to the top of the list: Taylor Swift, whose former No. 1 Midnights jumps back to No. 1 for a sixth nonconsecutive week. Plus, Swift’s latest single, the Midnights track “Karma” — freshly remixed with new featured guest Ice Spice — surges up the Hot 100, jumping 27-2, a new peak.

