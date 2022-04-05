So Olivia Rodrigo Didn’t Sweep at the 2022 Grammys — But She Didn’t Need To

Olivia Rodrigo winner of the Best New Artist and Best Pop Solo Performance Award for 'Drivers License' poses in the winners photo room during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2022 in Las Vegas.

Going into Sunday’s 64th annual Grammy Awards, Olivia Rodrigo was a heavy favorite in the Big Four categories — record and song of the year for “Drivers License,” album of the year for Sour, and best new artist. In the end, she only walked away with one of those top prizes (the coveted best new artist), plus two genre awards: best pop vocal album and best pop solo performance.

So was her big night dashed because she didn’t repeat Billie Eilish’s 2020 Big Four sweep? Or should we be saying “good 4 her” for bagging three Grammys at her very first ceremony? On the latest Billboard Pop Shop Podcast, we’re talking all about Rodrigo’s big night and why no one should count her out. We even flash back to Taylor Swift’s first Grammy night to recap how she fared back in 2008. Since the singer/songwriter has served as a big inspiration in Rodrigo’s career, we’re taking a look at how many of Swift’s now-42 nominations she scored that first year.

Listen below to hear all about it.

Also on the show, Harry Styles released the brand-new song “As It Was” last week, the first taste of his upcoming Harry’s House album, and we’re talking all about the buzzy new song and video. Oh, and who will join Styles and Billie Eilish in the desert now that Kanye West has dropped out as a Coachella headliner? We’ll talk about all that and more.

Plus: We’ve got chart news on how Machine Gun Kelly lands his second No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart with Mainstream Sellout, how Latto’s “Big Energy” hits the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, and how Daddy Yankee notches his highest-charting album ever on the Billboard 200 with his first studio album in over a decade Legendaddy.

The Billboard Pop Shop Podcast is your one-stop shop for all things pop on Billboard‘s weekly charts. You can always count on a lively discussion about the latest pop news, fun chart stats and stories, new music, and guest interviews with music stars and folks from the world of pop. Casual pop fans and chart junkies can hear Billboard‘s executive digital director, West Coast Katie Atkinson and senior director of Billboard charts Keith Caulfield every week on the podcast, which can be streamed on or downloaded in Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast provider. (Click here to listen to the previous edition of the show on .)