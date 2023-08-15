Olivia Rodrigo Talks Herself Out of a Late-Night ‘Bad Idea’ in Her Talky New Single

On her new song “bad idea right?,” Olivia Rodrigo tries to talk herself out of a late-night reunion with her ex — with “talk” being the operative word.

The latest taste of Rodrigo’s upcoming sophomore album GUTS (due Sept. 8) dropped last week, and the verses and chorus are almost exclusively spoken, with only a melodic pre-chorus sprinkled in. On the new Billboard Pop Shop Podcast, Katie & Keith are talking all about the new song and about past tunes that feature more talking than singing.

Listen here:

Also on the show, we’ve got chart news on how SZA’s “Snooze” hits the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart for the first time — bringing one of its writers and producers, friend of the podcast and all-around music legend Babyface, back to the top 10. Plus, Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” lingers for a 16th week at No. 1 on the Hot 100, tying for the second-most weeks atop the list, but it was down in airplay, streams and sales last week — so could the song’s reign be nearing an end? If so, who could take the top slot? And on the Billboard 200 albums chart, Travis Scott’s Utopia becomes the first rap album to spend its first two weeks at No. 1 in nearly two years.

Katie & Keith are also chatting about Taylor Swift’s onstage announcement that 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is coming on Oct. 27 and what we’re expecting from the superstar’s fourth re-recorded album.

