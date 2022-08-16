Nicki Minaj’s ‘Super Freaky Girl,’ DJ Khaled’s Bee Gees Spin, Snoop Dogg’s Top 10 & More Nostalgia on the Billboard Charts

Everything old is new again on the Billboard charts, with a series of samples, features and remixes putting some legends back on top 40 radio.

On Friday, Nicki Minaj released “Super Freaky Girl,” which prominently samples Rick James‘ 1981 top 20 Billboard Hot 100 hit “Super Freak.” Plus, Snoop Dogg is back in the Hot 100 top 10, thanks to Benny Blanco‘s “Bad Decisions” with BTS (No. 10), marking his fourth decade with a top 10 hit on the chart. And DJ Khaled‘s new song “Staying Alive” (No. 5), featuring Drake and Lil Baby, samples the Bee Gees‘ 1978 Hot 100 No. 1 “Stayin’ Alive” and puts the Brothers Gibb back in the top 10 as songwriters.

Oh, and did we mention that Beyoncé and Madonna’s “Queens Remix” of “Break My Soul” (which samples Madonna’s own 1990 hit “Vogue”) contributes to Bey spending a second week atop the Hot 100 this week? Not to mention the many legends Beyoncé shouts out in the spoken-word section of the remix and samples on Renaissance, including Grace Jones, Janet Jackson and Aretha Franklin.

On the new Pop Shop Podcast (listen below), we’re talking about this current wave of “future nostalgia” (thanks for the perfect label, Dua Lipa) on the Billboard charts.

Also on the show, we’ve got chart news on how Bad Bunny jumps back to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 while YoungBoy Never Broke Again debuts at No. 2 with his last release, The Last Slimeto. Plus, Adele addresses the postponement of her Las Vegas residency for the first time in a new interview with Elle, and we’re breaking down all the details.

