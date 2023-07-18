Could Morgan Wallen’s ‘Last Night’ Break the Hot 100 Record for Most Weeks at No. 1?

Morgan Wallen‘s “Last Night” is currently spending its 14th week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 — but does it have a shot at the 19-week record currently held by Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus?

On the new Billboard Pop Shop Podcast, we’re talking about the seemingly unstoppable country crossover smash (which just tied the fifth-longest streak at No. 1 on the chart) and how much longer it could hold the top spot. Will it surpass Harry Styles’ 15 weeks up top with “As It Was”? How about Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s “One Sweet Day” or Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito,” featuring Justin Bieber, with 16 weeks apiece?

It remains to be seen, but see what Katie & Keith have to say in our latest episode below:

Also on the show, we’ve got chart news about Taylor Swift mounting a takeover on the Billboard 200 albums chart, led her latest No. 1 album Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), which not only marks her 12th No. 1, but also pushes her past a legendary singer for the most No. 1s among women.

Plus, Eminem surprised his hometown fans by dropping in onstage at Ed Sheeran’s Detroit concert over the weekend and Troye Sivan released his new single “Rush” and a steamy new video to match, and we’re talking all about both headlines.

