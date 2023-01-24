Miley Cyrus Back on Top! Beyoncé in Dubai! Rihanna & Lady Gaga Oscar Nods! The Week in Pop News

We’ve always known Miley Cyrus comes in like a wrecking ball, but she really proved it this week with her latest single “Flowers” debuting atop the Billboard Hot 100, Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts.

It’s her first Hot 100 No. 1 since — hey! — “Wrecking Ball” back in 2013, and on the latest Billboard Pop Shop Podcast, Katie & Keith are talking all about why the self-love anthem, the lead single from Cyrus’ upcoming eighth album Endless Summer Vacation, is the pop star’s biggest hit in a decade.

But wait, there’s more! It’s been a very active week in pop music, between Beyoncé playing a 75-minute private party in Dubai on Saturday night — where she duetted with daughter Blue Ivy on “Brown Skin Girl” and covered Etta James’ “At Last” — plus Rihanna scoring her first Oscar nomination (best original song for co-writing “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) and Lady Gaga picking up her fourth (for “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick).

To hear our conversation on the busy pop week, listen to the Pop Shop Podcast below:

Also on the show, we’ve got chart news on how Bizarrap and Shakira’s “BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53” blasts onto the Hot 100 at No. 9, becoming the first top 10 for Bizarrap and the fifth for Shakira, and her first since 2007. Plus, SZA’s SOS holds at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart for a sixth consecutive week, and we have all the details on why this is such a major moment.

