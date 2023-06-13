She’s ‘Popular,’ She’s ‘Vulgar,’ She’s Madonna: Queen of Pop Delivers Back-to-Back Bops

Thanks to The Weeknd’s new song “Popular,” Madonna is back where she’s been many times before: on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Popular” (also featuring Playboi Carti) from the new HBO series The Idol lands at No. 43 on this week’s Hot 100 — Madonna’s highest-charting song in more than a decade, since “Give Me All Your Luvin,” featuring Nicki Minaj and M.I.A., peaked at No. 10 in February 2012. Also thanks to “Popular,” Madonna now joins Cher as the only women to have debuted on the Hot 100 in five separate decades.

But that’s not Madonna’s only new music. On the new Billboard Pop Shop Podcast, we’re also talking about the Queen of Pop’s club-friendly collab with Sam Smith on “Vulgar.” Plus, Madonna is all over Christine and the Queens’ new album Paranoia, Angels, True Love too. What is it like for Keith and the rest of Madonna’s fans to get all this new material in the year 2023? Listen below.

Also on the show, we’re talking about the major Glee moments from Sunday’s Tony Awards, including Alex Newell (who played Unique Adams on the show) winning best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical for Shucked and Lea Michele closing the show with “Don’t Rain on My Parade” from Funny Girl. Plus, we’ve got chart news on how there are a whopping six debuts in the top 10 on the Billboard 200 albums chart — and it’s the first time that’s happened in more than two and a half years. And over on the Hot 100 songs chart, Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” hits double-digit territory at No. 1, as the song spends a 10th week in charge.

The Billboard Pop Shop Podcast is your one-stop shop for all things pop on Billboard‘s weekly charts. You can always count on a lively discussion about the latest pop news, fun chart stats and stories, new music, and guest interviews with music stars and folks from the world of pop. Casual pop fans and chart junkies can hear Billboard‘s executive digital director, West Coast, Katie Atkinson and Billboard’s managing director, charts and data operations, Keith Caulfield every week on the podcast, which can be streamed on Billboard.com or downloaded in Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast provider. (Click here to listen to the previous edition of the show on Billboard.com.)