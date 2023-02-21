Linkin Park’s ‘Lost’ & A Recent History of Found Hits From Late Legends

A newly released Linkin Park song hits this week’s Billboard Hot 100, as “Lost” starts at No. 38, marking the band’s first new top 40-charting hit since “Burn It Down” debuted and peaked at No. 30 in 2012.

The track features the lead vocals of the band’s late frontman Chester Bennington, who died in 2017 at age 41.

Related Linkin Park’s ‘Lost’ Is First Song to Debut at No. 1 on Rock & Alternative Airplay in Over…

“Lost” — which was recorded during sessions for the band’s 2003 album Meteora and was kept in the vaults until its release this year on Feb. 10 — will be included on a 20th-anniversary deluxe reissue dubbed Meteora 20, due April 7.

On the new Billboard Pop Shop Podcast, Katie & Keith are talking about a swath of posthumous music releases — from Prince, Whitney Houston, 2Pac, Biggie, John Lennon, Michael Jackson, Juice WRLD, Pop Smoke and more — and how to weigh the insatiable fan hunger for new music from late legends with the tricky ethics around releasing music without an artist’s blessing. Is there a right and a wrong way?

Listen now:

Also on the show, we’ve got chart news on how SZA’s SOS now has the most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart among albums by women in seven years and how Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show yielded some major chart results — including her biggest streaming week ever in the U.S.

The Billboard Pop Shop Podcast is your one-stop shop for all things pop on Billboard‘s weekly charts. You can always count on a lively discussion about the latest pop news, fun chart stats and stories, new music, and guest interviews with music stars and folks from the world of pop. Casual pop fans and chart junkies can hear Billboard‘s executive digital director, West Coast, Katie Atkinson and Billboard’s senior director of charts Keith Caulfield every week on the podcast, which can be streamed on Billboard.com or downloaded in Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast provider. (Click here to listen to the previous edition of the show on Billboard.com.)