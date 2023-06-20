Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball Film, Bebe Rexha’s Concert Scare, Olivia Rodrigo’s Biting Return & More Pop News

When footage from Lady Gaga‘s Chromatica Ball tour debuted last week in an ad for a migraine drug, a lot of Little Monsters’ eyebrows were raised, wondering if that’s why cameras were filming her Dodger Stadium tour stop in LA last fall. But then Gaga took to Instagram to announce that a full Chromatica Ball film is on the way, so that footage was just the tip of the iceberg.

On the new Billboard Pop Shop Podcast, Katie & Keith talk about this and more pop headlines, including Bebe Rexha‘s scary concert over the weekend when a crowd member threw a phone at her head, requiring her to go to the hospital and get stitches above her eye. Also, Olivia Rodrigo has revealed that her countdown to June 30 is leading to “Vampire,” her first new song since she released her debut album, Sour, more than two years ago.

Listen to the full podcast below:

Also on the show, we’ve got chart news on how Morgan Wallen’s One Thing at a Time is now tied for the most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart in the last 10 years with three other albums. Can you guess what they are? Plus, Niall Horan makes it three-for-three in the top five of the chart, as his third solo album, The Show, starts at No. 2. And Madonna returns to the Pop Airplay chart for the first time in more than eight years as “Popular” with The Weeknd and Playboi Carti debuts on the list. She also sets a new record for longevity on the chart.

