20 Years of Kelly Clarkson: What’s Next for the Alpha ‘Idol’ to Conquer?

Incredibly, 2022 marks the 20th anniversary of the premiere of American Idol – and 20 years since we first got to know the original Idol winner, Kelly Clarkson.

On the new Billboard Pop Shop Podcast, hosts Katie and Keith are looking back at Clarkson’s stellar career – from the pop diva’s chart-topping Billboard hits and her trio of Grammy Award wins, to her success as a TV personality and host (including her Emmy Award-winning talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show). Listen to the full episode, below!

Plus, what might the future have in store for Clarkson’s career? Could her chat show’s wildly popular Kellyoke segment spawn a covers album from the star? Will her very busy TV schedule ever let her tour again? After all, not only does she host The Kelly Clarkson Show, but she’s also a coach on NBC’s The Voice, and she will co-host NBC’s American Song Contest (beginning March 21).

Also on the show, we’ve got major chart news about how Glass Animals’ slow-burning hit “Heat Waves” finally hits No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart – well over a year after it debuted on the tally. Plus, Tears for Fears returns to the top 10 on the Billboard 200 albums chart for the first time since 1989 with the duo’s new album The Tipping Point.

