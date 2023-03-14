×
Inside the Oscars: Our View From the Crowd as Rihanna, Lady Gaga & More Performed

Also on the Billboard Pop Shop Podcast, we're breaking down Morgan Wallen's massive week on the charts.

By 
Katie Atkinson, Keith Caulfield
Rihanna
Rihanna performs onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, Calif. Kevin Winter/GI

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour might be opening on Friday night, but the best pop concert of this past weekend was Sunday’s Oscars. Both Rihanna and Lady Gaga performed their best original song nominees at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre for a packed room of movie A-listers — and Billboard was there to see it all.

On the new Billboard Pop Shop Podcast, Keith peppers Katie with questions about her night at the 95th annual Academy Awards, from arriving at the red carpet through toasting the winners at the Governors Ball afterparty and all the movie moments in between.

Listen below:

Also on the show, we’ve got chart news on how Morgan Wallen not only has a massive debut atop the Billboard 200 albums chart with One Thing at a Time, but all 36 songs on the album are on the Billboard Hot 100 — setting a new record for the most concurrent songs by a single artist on the chart. One of those songs, “Last Night,” shoots all the way to No. 1 — his first Hot 100 chart-topper. With Miley Cyrus and TWICE on the horizon, can Wallen stay at No. 1 for another week? We talk about all that and more.

The Billboard Pop Shop Podcast is your one-stop shop for all things pop on Billboard‘s weekly charts. You can always count on a lively discussion about the latest pop news, fun chart stats and stories, new music, and guest interviews with music stars and folks from the world of pop. Casual pop fans and chart junkies can hear Billboard‘s executive digital director, West Coast, Katie Atkinson and Billboard’s senior director of charts Keith Caulfield every week on the podcast, which can be streamed on Billboard.com or downloaded in Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast provider. (Click here to listen to the previous edition of the show on Billboard.com.)

