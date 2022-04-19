Beyond Harry Styles’ Coachella Duets With Shania Twain, Could We Ever See Him Go All In on Country Music?

Shania Twain and Harry Styles perform onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 15, 2022 in Indio, Calif.

Harry Styles has a history of dabbling in country music, from duetting with his tour opener Kacey Musgraves to covering Little Big Town’s “Girl Crush.” But his pair of Coachella duets with Shania Twain on Friday night have us wondering: Will the singer/songwriter ever go all in on country music?

On the latest Billboard Pop Shop Podcast, Katie & Keith talk all about why Twain was a pitch-perfect surprise guest for Harry’s Coachella debut and whether they might formally release their fan-favorite duets of “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” and “You’re Still the One” from night 1 of the festival. Or maybe, someday, Styles could put out a full-on country album.

Listen to the episode below for that discussion and more:

Also on the show, we’ve got chart news on how Jack Harlow’s new single “First Class” flies straight in at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, marking his second leader. Plus, four albums debut in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart, led by Jack White’s latest, while Lil Durk’s 7220 returns to the top for a second nonconsecutive week. And Lil Baby debuts two new songs on the Hot 100, bringing his total chart entries to 100. How many other acts have at least a hundred hits on the Hot 100? Listen to the show to find out.

