Could ‘The Color Purple’ Movie Musical Score Fantasia an Oscar Nomination?

Fantasia has played Celie in The Color Purple before — taking over from Tony winner LaChanze on Broadway in 2007 and also touring with the production — but now the whole world will get to see her in the role when a new adaptation of the musical hits theaters on Christmas Day.

On Monday, the first trailer for the film debuted, showcasing Fantasia singing the Act II showstopper “I’m Here.” The film also features some other Billboard favorites among the cast, including Halle Bailey, H.E.R., Taraji P. Henson and Ciara.

On the new Billboard Pop Shop Podcast, we’re wondering: After a Tony nomination eluded Fantasia (replacement actors aren’t considered for the Broadway awards), could the American Idol season 3 champ score her first Oscar nomination with the role? Whoopi Goldberg was Oscar-nominated for best actress for playing Celie in the original, non-musical version of The Color Purple in 1985 — one of 11 Oscar nominations the film received.

Listen below:

Also on the show, we’ve got chart news on how Morgan Wallen’s One Thing at a Time album now has the most consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart since the Titanic soundtrack in 1998. Plus, Luke Combs takes his faithful cover of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” to the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 — the first cover of an ‘80s song to hit the top 10 since 2010. Listen to the podcast to find out which song!

