‘Encanto’ Tops the Billboard 200 — But These Classic Disney Soundtracks Didn’t

We might not talk about Bruno, but people are definitely talking about the Encanto soundtrack.

The latest Disney animated film is enchanting viewers and listeners, with the Lin-Manuel Miranda-led soundtrack topping the Billboard 200 albums chart this week after initially debuting on the chart at No. 197 back in November. On the new Billboard Pop Shop Podcast, Katie & Keith discuss the rise of the catchy songs — including the No. 5 Billboard Hot 100 hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” — as well as the history of Disney soundtracks on the Billboard 200.

Encanto is just the sixth animated film soundtrack to ever top the chart, and the fifth from Disney, with the most recent being Frozen II in 2019 and Frozen in 2014. What else topped the chart? And which legendary soundtracks didn’t make it to No. 1? Listen to this week’s show below to find out:

Explore Explore Lin-Manuel Miranda See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Also on the show, we’ve got chart news about Adele’s “Easy on Me” returning to No. 1 on the Hot 100, Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” hitting the top five for the first time, as well as Elton John and Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” and Kodak Black’s “Super Gremlin” reaching the top 10 for the first time.

We also take a look at the constantly shifting awards season landscape, between this past weekend’s Golden Globes going off the grid and the Grammys moving from Jan. 31 to the spring. What does it all mean for the idea of this 2022 “awards season”?

The Billboard Pop Shop Podcast is your one-stop shop for all things pop on Billboard‘s weekly charts. You can always count on a lively discussion about the latest pop news, fun chart stats and stories, new music, and guest interviews with music stars and folks from the world of pop. Casual pop fans and chart junkies can hear Billboard‘s deputy editor, digital, Katie Atkinson and senior director of Billboard charts Keith Caulfield every week on the podcast, which can be streamed on or downloaded in Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast provider. (Click here to listen to the previous edition of the show on .)