Dua Lipa Presents Award & Promotes New Podcast at 2022 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards

At the fourth annual iHeartRadio Podcast Awards on Thursday (Feb. 3), Dua Lipa presented the 2022 podcast of the year award to “You’re Wrong About” (Sarah Marshall /Michael Hobbes) and also announced her new podcast with iHeartRadio, Dua Lipa: At Your Service.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Dua Lipa Will Ferrell See latest videos, charts and news

The “Levitating” singer’s podcast — which was conceived and produced by Studio 2054 Productions — will post each Friday, and will feature a conversation with a special guest. In the Feb. 11 premiere episode, Lipa will be joined by Olivier Rousteing, creative director of the French fashion house Balmain. The podcast will also be available to listeners in Spanish, Portuguese and French.

Upcoming guests include Elton John, Megan Thee Stallion, Russell Brand, Bowen Yang, South Korean rapper CL, author Lisa Taddeo, British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, novelist Hanya Yanagihara and Iraqi human rights activist Nadia Murad.

“In my line of work, I’ve been lucky enough to travel the world and meet some of the most inspiring and fascinating people around,” Lipa said in a statement. “I’m excited to join forces with iHeart to share not only some of the amazing tips and lessons I’ve learned throughout my own journeys, but also to have a platform to spotlight some of the experiences and challenges others around the globe encounter and overcome every day.”

“The world knows Dua Lipa as an international music sensation and one of iHeartRadio’s most played artists in 2021,” Will Pearson, COO of the iHeartPodcast Network, said in a statement. “But she also has an incredible curiosity and desire to learn more about the world around her. We know listeners will be excited to hear more from Dua and explore this world with her as their guide.”

The virtual iHeartRadio Podcast Awards was exclusively video streamed on iHeartRadio’s YouTube Channel and Facebook page, and broadcast across iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app. Executive producers for the iHeartRadio Podcast Awards were John Sykes, Tom Poleman and Conal Byrne for iHeartMedia; Ivan Dudynsky, Deviants Media Studio founder; and show runner Jayson Belt. Will Ferrell kicked off the show with the help of his sons Mattias and Magnus Ferrell.

Paris Hilton presented the award for best music podcast to Song Exploder, hosted/created by Hrishikesh Hirway. The award for best TV & film podcast went to How Did This Get Made? (Earwolf/Paul Scheer/June Diane Raphael/Jason Mantzoukas). Best pop culture podcast went to Keep It! (Crooked Media).

Shonda Rhimes named Laci Mosley, host of Scam Goddess, as the winner of the best crime podcast award. Mosley gave a heartfelt speech, stating, “As a Black woman especially, it is overwhelming to know that people hear me and care about what I have to say because that is something that is not very typical.”

Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey presented the winner of best comedy podcast to SmartLess. The women waited in their driveway for the podcast’s hosts, Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett, to meet them in person and accept their award, but in a scripted bit, they never showed up.

Here’s a full list of category winners:

Podcast of the year: You’re Wrong About (Sarah Marshall / Michael Hobbes)

Best music podcast: Song Exploder (Hrishikesh Hirway)

Best TV & film podcast: How Did This Get Made? (Earwolf/Paul Scheer/June Diane Raphael/Jason Mantzoukas)

Best pop culture podcast: Keep It! (Crooked Media)

Innovator icon award: Descript

Social impact icon award: Force Multiplier (Salesforce.org)

Audible audio pioneer icon award: My Favorite Murder With Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark (Exactly Right)

Best overall host – male: Sam Sanders (It’s Been a Minute with Sam Sanders – NPR)

Best overall host – female: Nicole Byer (Why Won’t You Date Me? With Nicole Byer – Team Coco)

Best comedy podcast: SmartLess (Wondery/Amazon)

Best crime podcast: Scam Goddess (Earwolf/Team Coco/Laci Mosley)

Best history podcast: Throughline (NPR)

Best news podcast: The Daily (The New York Times)

Best fiction podcast: Bridgewater (iHeartPodcasts/Grim & Mild)

Best sports podcast: The Bill Simmons Podcast (The Ringer/Bill Simmons)

Best science podcast: Ologies With Alie Ward (Alie Ward)

Best political podcast: Pod Save America (Crooked Media)

Best food podcast: Doughboys (Headgum/Doughboys Media)

Best kids & family podcast: Story Pirates (Gimlet)

Best technology podcast: There Are No Girls on the Internet (iHeartPodcasts)

Best ad read: SmartLess (Wondery/Amazon)

Best wellness & fitness podcast: Therapy For Black Girls ​​(Joy Harden Bradford/iHeartPodcasts)

Best business & finance podcast: How I Built This With Guy Raz (NPR)

Best Spanish language podcast: Radio Ambulante (NPR)

Best advice/inspirational podcast: We Can Do Hard Things With Glennon Doyle (Glennon Doyle/Cadence13)

Best beauty & fashion podcast: Forever 35 (Kate Spencer/Doree Shafrir)

Best travel podcast: Women Who Travel (Condé Nast Traveler)

Best spirituality & religion podcast: On Being With Krista Tippet (On Being Studios)

Best green podcast: Living on Earth (PRX)

Best branded podcast: Inside Trader Joe’s (Trader Joe’s)

Best emerging podcast: Films to Be Buried With (Brett Goldstein)

Best international podcast: Morbidology (Morbidology)