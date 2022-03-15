Why Dolly Parton Deserves to Be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (Even If She Doesn’t Think So)

On Monday, Dolly Parton gracefully bowed out of her nomination to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, saying she didn’t feel she had “earned that right.”

On the new Billboard Pop Shop Podcast, Katie & Keith discuss all angles of Dolly’s decision. Does she deserve to be in the Rock Hall? Has the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame evolved beyond just “rock ‘n’ roll” artists? And really, shouldn’t Dolly be inducted into any Hall of Fame that would have her?

Listen to our full discussion on the podcast below:

Also on the show, we’ve got chart news on how Glass Animals are the first British group since the Spice Girls to spend multiple weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with a single, as “Heat Waves” logs its second week atop the list. Plus, Dua Lipa makes history on the Hot 100, as her long-running hit “Levitating” breaks the record for the most weeks on the chart by a woman. Meanwhile, her new single with Megan Thee Stallion, “Sweetest Pie,” takes a bite out of the charts, as it arrives on multiple tallies, including Pop Airplay.

