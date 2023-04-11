Coachella 2023: What Surprises Are Coming to the Desert?

Coachella returns this weekend to Indio, Calif., with Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK and Frank Ocean headlining.

So what can we expect from the three-day festival? On the new Billboard Pop Shop Podcast, Katie & Keith are looking ahead to what surprises might be in store from the stacked lineup. Could BLACKPINK bring out one of their many pop-star collaborators, like Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga or Dua Lipa? Might Bad Bunny call up one of this high-profile friends, like Drake, Cardi B or J Balvin?

Billboard will be on the ground covering all three days of weekend 1, and you can tune in live on YouTube to follow along with all the fun. Listen to the new Pop Shop Podcast below:

Also on the show, we’ve got chart news on how Morgan Wallen is back at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart with “Last Night” while he continues atop the Billboard 200 albums chart with One Thing at a Time. Melanie Martinez and Boygenius, meanwhile, debut in the top five on the Billboard 200 with their new albums. Plus, Rema and Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” hits a new high on the Hot 100, Lady Gaga is back in the top 10 on the Pop Airplay chart with her viral 2011 song “Bloody Mary,” and Depeche Mode reach the top 10 on the Alternative Airplay chart for the first time in over 25 years with their latest single “Ghosts Again.”

