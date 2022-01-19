Coachella 2022 Lineup First Impressions: What to Expect From Harry, Billie & Ye

It’s become an annual game to predict who will headline Coachella — and since the festival hasn’t gone down since 2019 (with one announced-and-then-scrapped lineup for 2020), we’ve been eagerly waiting for a new lineup poster.

Well, on Wednesday last week, Billboard broke the news that Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Ye (formerly Kanye West) would be headlining back-to-back weekends in April, with Goldenvoice unveiling the full lineup later that day. Things have been going in a decidedly pop and hip-hop direction over the past few years — with Lady Gaga headlining in 2017, Beyoncé in 2018 (which, of course, gave rise to the portmanteau Beychella), and Ariana Grande topping the 2019 lineup — and this year’s trio boasts two of the youngest headliners ever in Styles, 27, and Eilish, 20, and one returning vet in Ye (he headlined in 2011 and brought his Sunday Service to Indio, Calif., in 2019). All three are unequivocal pop stars, with six Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hits among them.

On the new Billboard Pop Shop Podcast, we break down the 2022 Coachella lineup. Will there ever be another rock headliner at Coachella? What can we expect from Harry, Billie and Ye? Listen below for Katie & Keith’s chat.

Also on the show, we’ve got chart news on how Gunna and The Weeknd bring 2022 its first two major album releases and debuts straight in at Nos. 1 and 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, how Adele’s “Easy on Me” continues to rule the Hot 100, and how Gayle’s breakthrough hit “abcdefu” is the most popular song in the world as reflected on the Billboard Global 200 Songs chart and rises into the top 10 of the Hot 100 for the first time.

